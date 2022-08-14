CHEAT SHEET
    Oakland A’s Outfielder Projectile Vomits Mid-Game

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Baseball fans tuning in to watch the Oakland A’s play against the Houston Astros on Friday were treated to an unexpected 7th inning surprise: Oakland outfielder Skye Bolt violently vomiting on the field. The camera appeared to zoom in on him moments before it happened, as he could be seen looking extremely uncomfortable. Seconds later, it was suddenly clear why. Bolt later told a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle that he’d eaten something “suspect” for breakfast. The Oakland A’s wound up losing to the Astros, 7-5.

