Oakland Athletics Refuse to Pay Rent on Their Home Stadium
The Oakland Athletics baseball team skipped out on the yearly rent on its home stadium, The Mercury News reports. A’s executives said they had “no ability to pay” the $1.2 million due in April 1, and a lawyer for the team reportedly said the team has been unable to use the Coliseum because the arena was still under consideration as a coronavirus patient overflow site. Coliseum Authority interim executive Henry Gardner told The Mercury News, “Maybe there are some things we are willing to negotiate and waive, but we can’t just say no rent.” A Coliseum board member accused the team of taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis. Professional sports have been suspended in California since mid-March, but Gov. Gavin Newsom said games without spectators can return the first week of June.