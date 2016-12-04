Oakland Fire Death Toll Rises to 33

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
The death toll from a fire that blazed through a converted warehouse in Oakland on Friday has risen to 33, officials said Sunday. The number is expected to rise as emergency crews continue to search for victims. Safety concerns prevented officials from making their way through the entire building in the hours after the fire was put out. According to reports, the building was home to some residents, as well as an artist collective. It is believed that a rave was taking place when the fire started late Friday night.