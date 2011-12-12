Obama Argues for Second Term

Why does President Obama think you should reelect him? He rattled off his first-term resume on 60 Minutes Sunday: “Not only saving this country from a Great Depression. Not only saving the auto industry. But putting in place a system in which we're gonna start lowering health care costs and you're never gonna go bankrupt because you get sick or somebody in your family gets sick. Makin' sure that we have reformed the financial system, so we never again have taxpayer-funded bailouts and the system is more stable and secure. Ending Don't Ask, Don't Tell. Decimating al Qaeda, including Bin Laden being taken off the field.” Rebutting some of his critics, Obama insisted “I didn’t overpromise,” and attacked Republicans for calculating, “Our best bet is to stand on the sidelines, 'cause we think the economy's gonna get worse, and at some point, just blame him.”
