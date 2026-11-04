A SHELLACKING Obama Dances on MAGA’s Grave After Midterm Wipeout The former president celebrated a blue wave. Edgar Su/Reuters

A blue tsunami just handed Congress to the Democrats and Barack Obama is savoring every moment.

“Tonight, the American people sent a clear message,” the former president, 65, posted on X in the early hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama, who hit the campaign trail hard himself, said the voters want “a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.”

Barack Obama hailed the Democrats’ midterm sweep in a post on X. @BarackObama / X

His swagger is back for good reason, with Democrats flipping Republican-held Senate seats in Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina, defeating several Trump-picked candidates along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maine fell too. Troy Jackson, 58, took out Trump-endorsed Sen. Susan Collins, ending her nearly 30-year run in Washington. He will be the first Democrat to represent Maine in the Senate since 1995, NPR reported.

Maine Democratic Party delegates chose Troy Jackson to replace Democratic nominee Graham Platner, whose campaign exploded after allegations of sexual assault were revealed. CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/REUTERS

Obama made it clear that a midterm win doesn’t mean the fight is over.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future.”

Obama was hard at work on the trail in October, stumping for Democrats such as Jon Ossoff, 39, and Abdul El-Sayed, 42.

Last Wednesday, Obama filled the 8,000-capacity Arena at Southlake in Morrow, Georgia, for Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Former US President Barack Obama, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms hold a rally ahead of the midterm elections in Morrow, Georgia, US October 28, 2026. Edgar Su/REUTERS

Trump, 80, spent the same night in a 2,400-seat college gym in Chillicothe, Ohio, stumping for Sen. Jon Husted.

Ossoff held his seat; Husted lost his.

Trump managed a begrudging “Congratulations to the Democrats” while insisting the drubbing was no verdict on his leadership.

Jon Husted and Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 12, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“They did a good job,” Trump said. “They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it. But I don’t view it as a hit on me.”

Obama described his own defeat in the 2010 midterms as “a shellacking,” but the Democrats retained control of the Senate that year, which the Republicans failed to do this time around under Trump.

Hailing the winners as coming “from different backgrounds,” Obama said they represent “a range of political perspectives,” a nod to the friction between the party’s rising progressive wing and its more establishment Democrats.

Edgar Su/REUTERS

In Texas, progressive populist James Talarico crushed Ken Paxton by double digits, becoming the state’s first Democratic senator since 1988. He hammered the “disastrous war in Iran that’s driving up our costs,” the Texas Tribune reported. Even Paxton could see it coming. “It’s the war, it’s gas prices, it’s diesel,” he told donors privately, per Axios.

Ken Paxton and James Talarico for Texas Senate midterm race. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

In Michigan, Bernie Sanders-backed progressive Abdul El-Sayed also won. “We built something bigger than a bank account,” he exclaimed in his victory speech, “we built a movement.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register