Obama Honors Veterans

Read it at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer
On a day set aside to remember America’s veterans, President Obama hosted a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House and later, laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. The president said veterans represent America at its best, and encouraged citizens to honor all service members, as the nation’s obligations to those who have served “endure long after the battle ends." The president will also speak on Monday at a ceremony at Arlington.