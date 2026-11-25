The former president said he was “a proud papa.”

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Barack Obama has taken a victory lap after his former aides and campaign staffers helped deliver a string of Democratic wins in the midterms—and fresh trouble for President Donald Trump.

More than 30 alumni of the Obama operation won victories in the midterms, which saw the Democrats retake Congress and the GOP lose many of its historic strongholds.

Following the election results, Obama, 65, hailed the new generation of political talent.

“I’m like a proud papa,” the former president wrote in an internal staff email, a source told MS NOW.

Trump and Obama have had a turbulent relationship. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Among the Democrat victors from Obama’s administration and campaigns are incoming members of Congress, governors, an attorney general, and state and local officials.

Obama has long urged former staffers and supporters to remain involved in public life. In his 2017 farewell address, he challenged Americans dissatisfied with their politicians to get involved themselves.

“That’s what our democracy demands: It needs you. Not just when there’s an election, not just when your own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime,” he said at the time.

“If you’re tired of arguing with strangers on the internet, try talking with one of them in real life. If something needs fixing, then lace up your shoes and do some organizing. If you’re disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, get some signatures and run for office yourself,” he continued.

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Nearly a decade later, many of his former aides have done exactly that.

Among the newly elected lawmakers are Representatives-elect Luke Bronin, Paige Gebhardt Cognetti and Katy Padilla Stout, who reunited with Obama at a private reception during congressional freshman orientation.

Padilla Stout recalled reminding her former boss that she had once interned for him. Obama was astonished to learn she had subsequently helped flip a Texas seat.

“He just kinda looked at me kind of shocked,” she told MS NOW. “He was like, ‘an intern?’ He was like, ‘for me?’ I said, ‘Yes, yes, I was an intern for you.’ He’s like, ‘And then you went to Texas and flipped them?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, sir, that’s what I did.’”

Katy Padilla Stout won in Texas' 23rd district. Instagram/Katy Padilla Stout

“There were just a lot of us there that had roots to that election and that presidency in multiple different ways,” she added.

Stout added that her White House internship had helped give her the confidence to pursue a career in politics.

“I don’t know that I would have had the courage or the wherewithal to say, you know what, I can move back to D.C.,” she told MS NOW, adding: “Those opportunities, you just can’t put a price on them.”

Senator-elect James Talarico, who beat state attorney general and Trump ally Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming the first Democrat Texas has elected to the Senate in 38 years, also credited Obama’s campaign with inspiring his public service career.

Talarico roared to victory in Texas, flipping a seat that had been red since 1988. Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

Talarico volunteered for the then-senator nearly ten years ago when he was a student at the University of Texas.

“Volunteering for your campaign, a campaign of hope, is what set me on this path to public service,” he told the former president in a video shared during his midterm campaign.

Obama replied by encouraging others to follow suit: “You can volunteer for his campaign just like he did for me.”