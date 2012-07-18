CHEAT SHEET

    Obama to Build Master Teachers Corps

    The Obama administration is determined to boost the success of U.S. students in science, math, engineering, and technology. Wednesday, it will announce a $1 billion plan to build an elite roster of teachers by rewarding high-performing educators with salary stipends. In an effort to close the gap between American and international students, the Master Teacher Corps will offer an extra $20,000 to selected teachers who commit to participating for multiple years. President Obama described his goal while speaking at a rally in San Antonio Tuesday. “I’m running to make sure that America has the best education system on earth, from pre-K all the way to post graduate,” he said. “And that means hiring new teachers especially in math and science.”

