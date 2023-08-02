Obama Shared Fears of Trump’s Strength in Private Lunch With Biden: Report
BRO TALK
At a private lunch earlier this year, Barack Obama warned Joe Biden not to underestimate the potential strength of Donald Trump’s presidential comeback bid, saying the 77-year-old may present a greater danger than the Democratic Party realizes, according to The Washington Post. The wide-ranging conversation, which also involved discussions of summer vacation plans and family updates, took place in late June at the White House residence, two people familiar with the matter told the Post. Obama also reportedly assured Biden that he would do all he could to help his re-election campaign, a commitment that is expected to start bearing fruit this fall, when one source said he will start appearing at fundraisers. A spokesperson for the Biden campaign said to the Post, “President Biden is grateful for his unwavering support, and looks forward to once again campaigning side-by-side with President Obama to win in 2024 and finish the job for the American people.”