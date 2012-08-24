CHEAT SHEET
    Obama Zeroes In on Women

    Republican women: the Obama campaign is coming for you. In a new video, the campaign features a number of women speaking about leaving the GOP, citing the party’s views on abortion. On Saturday, the Democrats are planning an event in Las Vegas called “Women Vote 2012 Summit.” Next week, Democratic congresswomen and Obama backers will launch a multi-state tour called “Romney/Ryan: Wrong For Women.” Meanwhile, Romney’s camp announced last week a “Women for Mitt” coalition to entice female voters. Republicans this week are trying to distance themselves from the controversial comments on rape and pregnancy made by Senate candidate Todd Akin.

