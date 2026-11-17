MAKEOVER MANIA Obsessed Trump Unleashes New White House Makeover The latest projects include a $3 million overhaul of Lafayette Square. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump is pressing ahead with another expensive White House makeover.

The latest projects include a $3 million overhaul of Lafayette Square and an expansion of the black granite pathway Trump recently installed outside the West Wing, according to documents and officials familiar with the plans cited by The Washington Post.

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The National Park Service is expected to pick up the $3 million bill, which will include replacing the bricks in Lafayette Square, a historic public park across the road from the White House.

The White House is viewed through the fenced-off Lafayette Square during ongoing renovations in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 21, 2026. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

The administration claims the work will make the area “safe and beautiful”, with officials arguing that the existing bricks could be pulled up and used as weapons during protests, The Post reported.

Much of the park has been closed to the public since January, although sections have begun reopening in recent weeks.

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But Lafayette Square is not the only area getting Trump’s attention.

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The president is also overseeing an extension of the black granite walkway he had installed outside the West Wing earlier this year. The new path is expected to run past the Rose Garden and extend towards a road south of the White House.

Trump is constructing a helipad and ballroom at the White House. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Construction was already underway on Monday as Trump departed for a trip to the Philippines and China.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The latest work adds to Trump’s growing list of changes to the White House.

The president, 80, has spent much of his second term rebuilding in D.C., ordering a ballroom at the White House, a South Lawn helipad, a visitor screening centre, a 250-foot “Triumphal Arch,” and an overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

He has also paved over the historic Rose Garden, all without congressional funding approvals.

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The Washington Post has reported that his administration plans to spend at least $900 million on White House renovations, including more than $330 million in private donations for the proposed ballroom.

Meanwhile, polling shows that a majority of Americans largely disapprove of Trump’s vanity projects, with 42 percent saying his objective is to “glorify himself” in a July Washington Post/Ipsos poll.

Trump was challenged over his priorities on Monday when a reporter asked whether his focus on renovations was distracting from more pressing issues, including the country’s struggling aviation system, which ground to a halt last week after a communications malfunction.

Trump's reflecting pool turned deep green after he tried to revamp it. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Trump dismissed the criticism, insisting the construction work took up just 10 minutes of his day.

“Losers like you come out and they say, ‘Why are you focused on the White House?’ Because the White House is a symbol of our country,” he snapped.

He also claimed he was personally paying for the projects, without explaining which renovations he meant.

“This is peanuts. And I pay for it. This doesn’t cost money,” Trump declared, before turning on the reporter again: “This is called talent, talent. You don’t have talent.”

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