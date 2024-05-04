The 101 Greatest Moments in the Entire Star Wars Universe

On Apr. 17, 1973, George Lucas began writing the story treatment for a project known as “The Star Wars”, a passion project of science-fiction and fantasy, with a nuanced critique of American imperialism. That story treatment morphed into what we now know as Star Wars, a cultural phenomenon the likes of which we’d never seen, and one that endures until this day. (And it happens that today is Star Wars Day. May the Fourth be with you.)

The Star Wars franchise has a rich history, from the Original Trilogy and the Star Wars Expanded Universe to the Prequel Trilogy, and later, the new canon established after the Disney acquisition of Lucasfilm. One constant throughout is a fanbase that is devoted (sometimes too much) to the galaxy far, far away and the stories that occupy it. Whatever era of Star Wars is your favorite, there are bound to be countless moments for you that spring to mind that you cherish, that define your love for the saga.

Whether it’s a lightsaber duel that pulled you into the universe, the love story between a princess and a scoundrel, or something as simple as the beeps and boops of a little blue droid, Star Wars has something for everyone. Crafting a list of the 101 Greatest Moments across the entire saga is no easy feat, simply because everyone has different ideas and different tastes about what makes Star Wars, well… Star Wars.

But we here at The Daily Beast’s Obsessed have done our best to create something that definitely—well, hopefully—won’t leave anyone feeling aggrieved. So without further rambling, here are the 101 Greatest Moments in Star Wars…

May the Force be with you.

101. Is That the Mythosaur’s Music?!? – The Mandalorian

“According to ancient folklore, these mines were once a Mythosaur lair…”

Season 3 of The Mandalorian wasn’t to everyone’s liking, but there are a few moments within those eight episodes that were some of the show’s best. Getting the tiniest glimpse of the near-mythic creature of Mandalorian culture was certainly one of those.

100. Boba and the Tusken Raiders take the train – The Book of Boba Fett

“Like a Bantha…”

Book of Boba Fett gets a fair bit wrong. (Like having an episode without the titular character, for example.) But when it committed to the action on Tatooine, Book of Boba Fett was a fun and worthwhile show. Boba’s relationship with the Tusken Raiders is one of the highlights, and seeing their teamwork during the ludicrously high-speed train heist was particularly pleasing.

99. Be Braver, J.J. Abrams – Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

“Taking one last look, sir, at my friends…”

Two bold moments of storytelling, and two times J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker should’ve been a braver film. The first was when Rey, losing control of her power and tapping into the Dark Side, accidentally killed Chewbacca—wow. Then C3-PO voluntarily sacrificed the memories of his friends and companions for the greater good—beautiful. If Episode IX committed to them, they’d sit higher on this list. But while they aren’t lasting moments, in isolation on first viewing, they pack a hefty emotional punch.

98. Jango’s Big Seismic Charges – Episode II: Attack of the Clones

“Well, we won’t be seeing him again…”

There’s not much to say, other than Jango Fett’s seismic charges have the most satisfying sound I’ve heard in a movie. The little vacuum of noise, followed by the vibrating thrum that feels as if it’s rattling your bones: *chef’s kiss*.

97. Master & Apprentice – Obi-Wan Kenobi

“I was always here, Obi-Wan…”

There’s a few impactful moments in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the closing scene with Liam Neeson’s return as Qui-Gon Jinn is a beautiful treat at the end of the series. The maverick Jedi’s communion with the Force existed long after his own death, paving the way for the Force ghosts we see in Return of the Jedi and Rise of Skywalker,. But more importantly, it’s finally Obi-Wan’s chance to seek further guidance from the master who means so much to him.

96. Farewell, Bodhi – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

“This is for you, Galen…”

Riz Ahmed’s Bodhi quietly has one of my favourite arcs in Star Wars. He’s someone who found himself working for the Empire in a galaxy where that’s the only real option, and made a choice to free himself from that and rebel. The Rebel Alliance doesn’t get the plans for the Death Star without Bodhi, and his redemption on the beaches of Scarif is a neat meditation on the importance of choosing a side.

95. Meeting Lando – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

“Hello, what have we here…”

Has there ever been a cooler character introduction than Lando Calrissian’s, or better yet, a cooler person than the enchanting Billy Dee Williams? This is a character who’s gone from scoundrel and smuggler to essentially a mayor, whose first encounter sees him cajole, threaten, embrace and flirt while being dressed to the nines—all in the space of about two minutes. It’s a credit to the man behind the character that Donald Glover’s later portrayal of Calrissian felt less like a continuation of the role, and more like an ode to Williams himself.

94. Goodbye Jedha – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

“I’m standing by as you requested, although there’s a problem on the horizon. There’s no horizon…”

One of the standout qualities of Rogue One is the incredible visuals created by Gareth Edwards. The destruction of the Holy City of Jedha is maybe the pinnacle of those sequences. The way the Death Star blocks out the sun, or the half-second-long shot of the Death Star’s green blast careening down towards the surface: They’re both awe-inspiring and terrifying.

93. Clan of Two – The Mandalorian

“You are now Din Grogu, Mandalorian Apprentice…”

Din is Grogu’s father. He was from the moment he rescued him from the Client at the start of Season One. It’s made official at the end of Season Three, as Din officially adopts him. In the long run, it doesn’t matter much given it was all but the case anyway, but it’s still a lovely moment of a family coming together.

92. Kenobi vs Grievous – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

“Hello there…”

Seeing Grievous spread his many arms and ignite the four lightsabers is always fun, but made all the funnier by how easily Obi-Wan schools him. He takes him out with a blaster, for goodness sake! It’s all kicked off with Kenobi’s signature line, and it’s all quite silly within a film packed with a lot of darkness.

91. The Redemption of Ben Solo – Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

“Kylo Ren is dead. My Son is alive…”

There was a lot of discussion after this moment about whether or not Han was a Force ghost, something which Harrison Ford famously couldn’t care less about. But this isn’t a moment that needs to be tied up in Force lore. It’s just a son reconciling with the memory of his father. It’s simple, effective storytelling, the kind of which Rise of Skywalker should have focused on more, as opposed to all those MacGuffin chases and unexplained plot twists.

90. Zeb and Kallus’ Frosty Day – Star Wars: Rebels

“And every day, more beings get fed up with the Empire and join us…”

There’s a striking duality in the relationship between Agent Kallus and Garazeb Orrelios, two figures bonded together by a shared trauma, fighting on different sides of the Galactic Civil War. In Season 2’s “The Honorable Ones,” when both men are stranded on an ice moon of Geonosis, they have to work together to survive the elements and escape. There’s an immense sadness when they eventually do, with Kallus seeing Zeb greeted by his found family before going back to the coldness of the Empire. It’s the start of his turn towards the Rebellion though, one of the smarter, more rewarding arcs in Rebels.

89. The Darksaber – The Mandalorian

“The structure you are trapped in will be razed in short order, and your storied lives will come to an unceremonious end…”

There’s a lot of lore involved with the Darksaber that makes it such a popular item in Star Wars fandom, but frankly, you don’t need to say more than that it just looks fucking cool. So when Moff Gideon ignites it at the close of The Mandalorian’s first season finale, any fan of The Clone Wars definitely did a little gasp.

88. Ewoks Fight the Empire – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

“This is no time for heroics…”

Is there anything cooler than the trumpeting fanfare that heralds the Ewoks call to arms against the Empire? Probably not. While very clearly a shameless merchandising ploy, the adorable Ewoks still play a pivotal role in the movie, helping to defeat the Empire on Endor’s forest moon. It’s both hilarious and heartbreaking, as we bounce from one Ewok smashing himself in the face with a rock sling to another mourning the loss of their kin.

87. Anakin and Shmi Say Goodbye – Episode I: The Phantom Menace

“Be brave, and don’t look back…”

This is a pro-Jake Lloyd piece, and I’m a pro-Jake Lloyd Star Wars fan, as we all should be. This moment here is why he was perfect for the role of young Anakin Skywalker. The innocence of the moment is profound, and the embrace he shares with his mother is beyond touching.

86. Mayfeld and Din in the Refinery – The Mandalorian

“How ’bout a toast to Operation Cinder…”

One of those quiet moments in the saga that soars, and it’s all down to the incredible performances of Pedro Pascal, Bill Burr, and Richard Brake. It speaks volumes on the morality of fighting for a regime rooted in tyranny, and the regret of Burr’s Mayfeld is palpable as the tension builds.

85. Jyn Erso Rallies the Troops – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

“Rebellions are built on hope…”

This is just a lovely scene that ties into one of Star Wars’ great notions: facing down insurmountable odds and continuing to try, whether you win or lose. The “hope” leitmotif kicks in as Jyn gives her stirring speech, and while the Rebel Council decides against action, Cassian and his crew demonstrate the ultimate bravery by standing by her.

84. Yoda vs. Dooku – Episode II: Attack of the Clones

“Powerful you have become, Dooku. The Dark Side, I sense in you…”

Originally, I wasn’t a big fan of Yoda pulling out a lightsaber and dueling. It made him feel like any other Jedi. Surely a Jedi Master of Yoda’s stature (I don’t mean his height) is beyond something so primitive as a weapon. But then you think more about the scene and Dooku’s own prodigious Force power, and it starts to feel a little more natural.

That, and he bounces around the hanger bay like a particularly energetic pinball as he puts Count Dooku through his paces. Objectively, it’s pretty incredible to watch and it makes a fun change of pace from the slower lightsaber duels of the Original Trilogy.

83. Sabine trains with the Darksaber; Lets Go of Her Emotions – Star Wars: Rebels

“Everything I did was for family, for Mandalore…”

There’s so much going on with Sabine’s arc in Rebels, and it takes itself up another notch when the Darksaber is re-introduced. The storyline is dripping with teen angst, as well as the pressure of having expectations placed on you by your family and your peers. But it speaks to more than that, as Sabine lets go of her emotional turmoil and reveals her own history with Mandalore, plus her history making weapons for the Empire. Sabine is one of the more complex characters in Star Wars, and the examination of her sense of self here is neatly done.

82. The Outpost – Star Wars: The Bad Batch

“We’re good soldiers. We followed orders. And for what…”

The kind of episode you rarely find in a TV show ostensibly aimed at children. “The Outpost” puts Crosshair front and centre, examining his relationship with the Empire and the fraternity he has lost since committing to the Imperial war machine. His redemption arc begins here, and it’s a powerful episode for a beloved character.

81. Bounty Hunters Line-up – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

“No disintegrations…”

This is a tiny moment, but one that delights all Star Wars fans. It has a similar quality to the cantina sequence in A New Hope, showing you the different bounty hunters like Bossk, IG-88, and of course, Boba Fett. It’s another introduction to the weird and wonderful creatures and creations that flesh out the galaxy.

80. Luthen and Cassian’s First Meeting – Andor

“That someone like me would ever get inside their house, walk their floors…”

This is the origin of Cassian’s journey from reluctant agent to out-and-out rebel. Like so much of Andor, the scene itself is just great, with crackling dialogue performed by actors with complete control over their characters. Luthen sees something in Cassian that he doesn’t even see in himself yet—and of course, he’ll be proved right.

79. Yaddle stands up to Dooku and Sidious – Tales of the Jedi

“Let me give you peace, Master Yaddle…”

There are a lot of moments in this excellent series of shorts that would probably fall into the category of “Honorable Mentions”: Dooku’s loss of faith in the Republic or Ahsoka’s defeat of the Inquisitor, to name a couple. But Yaddle’s bravery in facing down Count Dooku and Darth Sidious, and the very clear fact she’s fighting against the odds and her refusal to give in speaks volumes of the very best traits in the Jedi Order. Paired with Kevin Kiner’s excellent score, it’s a stirring moment.

78. The Podrace – Episode I: The Phantom Menace

“Young Anakin Skywalker, a local boy…”

One of the showpiece sequences when Star Wars returned to theatres with The Phantom Menace, the Podrace saw the prodigious and precocious Anakin Skywalker win the Boonta Eve Classic on Tatooine. The sequence might be a little long, but the breakneck speed of the pods and the innocence of Anakin at this point makes it such a winning moment.

77. K2-SO’s sacrifice – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

“Locking the vault door now… Goodbye…”

We understand the sacrifices made by Bodhi and Chirrut in Rogue One, but there’s something deeply profound about the nature of K2-SO’s sacrifice to keep the mission alive. A reprogrammed Imperial security droid, K2-SO works as sharp comic relief in Rogue One, thanks to the incredible work by voice actor, Alan Tudyk.

But when the droid sacrifices himself, a behaviour you’d expect from a sentient being with feelings and desires, beliefs, and passions, it provides a whole new perspective on how we consider droids in Star Wars.

76. The Gathering – Star Wars: The Clone Wars

“A crystal you have found. Water you have brought…”

This is one of those moments where The Clone Wars strikes a perfect balance between being a show for kids, while also building out the world of Star Wars in a way that appeals to everyone. Taking place during Season 5, “The Gathering” sees Yoda and Ahsoka Tano take a group of younglings to Ilum for the Jedi ritual of obtaining their first kyber crystal.

It follows all the tropes you’d expect from a show like this, with each youngling having to overcome a particular fear or flaw of theirs to get the crystal they are destined for. It’s so sweet, and so wholesome, while still providing a lot of rich lore in expanding our knowledge of the Jedi Order.

75. Admiral Ackbar’s Iconic Line – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

“It’s a trap…”

One of the most iconic lines in Star Wars, this comes from a character who’s a few pinches of Old Bay seasoning away from being delicious. The line acts as the opening for one of Return of the Jedi’s three concluding sequences, and that extended dogfight in space between the Rebellion and the Empire is structured brilliantly, all the way through to Lando’s hoot of glee as they escape the Death Star’s destruction.

74. Kaz sees Hosnian Prime destroyed by Starkiller Base – Star Wars: Resistance

“My parents… My home…”

General Hux’s speech in The Force Awakens is an incredible heat-check moment, and the destruction that follows is vast in scale. But there is something of a coldness to the scene, with no connection to the world destroyed. Resistance provided a fresh perspective with Hosnian Prime native and lead protagonist Kaz witnessing the moment through a hologram. Resistance is aimed at children far more than Rebels or The Clone Wars, but there’s a lot of anguish in this scene that works really well.

73. Plan 99 – Star Wars: The Bad Batch

“When have we ever followed orders…”

Tech’s death in the Season 2 finale is a shocking moment, but one drenched in heroism and sacrifice—the kind of staples you often find in shows like this. The clones are, ostensibly, the same person, made from the same genetic material. One of the triumphs of shows like The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch is that they allow the individuality of the Clones to shine through.

72. Darth Vader Chokes Out Admiral Motti – Episode IV: A New Hope

“I find your lack of faith disturbing…”

Perfectly placed within the film, we go from Obi-Wan eloquently explaining the Force and Vader’s corruption to the Dark Side to a demonstration of the power that pathway brings. Seeing Vader choke Admiral Motti with almost insignificant effort and hearing the rasps of the arrogant Imperial—it immediately feels like a perversion of a power we discovered moments before.

71. Galen’s message for Jyn – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

“Jyn, my Stardust…”

Galen’s message for Jyn plays just as the Death Star is ramping up to fire on Jedha City, but Galen’s words deserve a discussion to themselves. Aside from being beautifully written, and as always, flawlessly performed by Mads Mikkelsen, there’s a profound sentiment to it all. Jyn has given up thinking of her father by this point. She hasn’t seen him in years, lost to the Empire while she scrapes her living in the galaxy. But Galen’s words for Jyn serve as a reminder that he has never stopped thinking about her.

70. Medal Ceremony – Episode IV: A New Hope

“Written and Directed by George Lucas…”

It’s crazy to think about a world where Star Wars ended after one film. It doesn’t quite compute, because love it or hate it, Star Wars has been an ever-present entity in most of our lives. The medal ceremony at the end of A New Hope feels like a perfect bow on the original film, on the off-chance a sequel was never greenlit.

69. The Opening Crawl and the Star Destroyer – Episode IV: A New Hope

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…”

The opening crawl immediately sets Star Wars: A New Hope (then titled simply, Star Wars) apart from other films at the time. Three simple paragraphs firmly plant you in the world, you have a grasp on the landscape, and you’re invested. Then the diplomatic shuttle enters the screen, followed by an Imperial Star Destroyer that looks incredible by 2024 standards, let alone those of 1977. What an opening.

68. March on the Jedi Temple – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

“Master Skywalker, there are too many of them. What are we going to do…”

An image burned into your mind, seeing Anakin lead a battalion of Clone troopers into the Jedi Temple to slaughter everyone they find. John Williams’ score plays as almost a variation of the Imperial March, and it’s a horrifying perversion of what the Temple should signify. There’s a tiny part of you that clings to the idea Anakin isn’t truly gone at this point, then he stares down the younglings looking to him for guidance and ignites his lightsaber. Brutal stuff.

67. Boba Fett on Tython – The Mandalorian

“I’m a simple man making his way through the galaxy, like my Father before me…”

After the Original Trilogy, there were very few characters in pop culture, let alone Star Wars, whose reputation and fandom so heavily outweighed their actual action on screen. Boba Fett looks cool in The Empire Strikes Back, sure, but then he “dies” almost immediately in Return of the Jedi. Not the strongest showing for the supposed greatest bounty hunter in the galaxy.

All of that makes his out-and-out return in Season 2 of The Mandalorian so incredible. Coming to the aid of Din and Grogu on Tython, Boba smashes his way through a battalion of Stormtroopers with a level of brutality we hadn’t ever really seen before in Star Wars. Combine that with Ludwig Göransson’s sublime score, and it’s such a great showing for a fan-favorite character.

66. The Eye of Aldhani Opens – Andor

“Climb? Look out the window…”

There are so many things that make Andor a critical darling and fan-favorite show, but one of the more underrated reasons was Tony Gilroy’s commitment to making the show visually beautiful. Shot on location, the entire stretch on Aldhani might be the epitome of this, with the show building to the “Eye of Aldhani” weather phenomenon. No one could prepare for just how achingly beautiful the moment is when it takes place.

65. The Cave of Evil – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

“Only what you take with you…”

There’s something so powerful about Luke entering the Cave of Evil on Dagobah—a vergence in the Dark Side of the Force—which subjects any entrants to their worst fears. It’s a powerful idea and an introspective one, leaving us to contemplate our own worst fears.

Luke sees Vader in the cave, and acts as the aggressor despite Yoda’s warning, before seeing his own visage underneath that iconic black helmet. Credit to director Irvin Kershner for crafting one of the most unsettling moments in Star Wars.

64. Chirrut and Baze in Jedha – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

“And I fear nothing. For all is as the Force wills it…”

The dynamic between Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus is one of the many, many highlights in Rogue One. Brought to life by Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen, the two former Guardians of the Whills join up with Jyn and Cassian early on in the film, and their introduction is memorable.

Chirrut’s calm walk into the fray will be perfectly mirrored later in the film when he makes his sacrifice, but this sequence here, complete with classic Donnie Yen martial arts, and the two old-timers bickering like an old married couple—it’s a real delight.

63. Ahsoka Tano’s Live-Action Debut – The Mandalorian

“Where is Grand Admiral Thrawn…”

Throughout The Clone Wars and Rebels, Ahsoka Tano established herself as one of the pivotal figures in all of Star Wars. Her relationship with Anakin, her kinship with Captain Rex and the Clones, and Ashley Eckstein’s excellent voice work all helped to cement that.

Bringing Ahsoka into live-action was inevitable, and Rosario Dawson just works in that role, bringing both power and grace to the best Togruta in the galaxy. From the first moment she ignites those white lightsabers to the spine-tingling Grand Admiral Thrawn tease, Ahsoka Tano’s introduction was as good as it gets.

62. All of the Jedi and the Sith Eternal – Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

“These are your final steps, Rey. Rise and take them…”

There are plenty of issues in The Rise of Skywalker, but it does reach a certain grandeur in the colossal arena underneath Exegol. The Sith Eternal watches their everlasting Emperor, while Rey hears the guidance and wisdom of every Jedi who came before, providing her with the will and the strength to end Palpatine’s tyranny.

61. Ezra and Hera Reunited – Ahsoka

“Hi Hera… I’m home…”

For fans of Rebels, the crew of the Ghost were like your second family. It’s one of the reasons Ahsoka resonated so much with a certain sect of Star Wars fans (read: me). There’s just an intangible feeling to seeing these characters in live-action, reunited after so many years apart.

60. Anakin’s Infamous Line – Episode II: Attack of the Clones

“I don’t like sand…”

I can hear you now, dear reader, loudly exclaiming that putting one of Star Wars’ most parodied lines of dialogue on a “Greatest Moments” list is ridiculous. But hear me out. “I don’t like sand” isn’t the strongest line of dialogue, obviously. But the deeper meaning behind it is both beautiful and heartbreaking.

Anakin doesn’t dislike sand because “it’s coarse and rough and irritating,” or because it gets everywhere. He dislikes sand because it reminds him of a time in his life when he was a slave, property of another to be used up and discarded. It’s harrowing to imagine his life before Qui-Gon walked into Watto’s shop in The Phantom Menace, as well as the turmoil Anakin must feel when he contemplates what he left behind.

59. Anakin Breaks Bad – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

“Unlimited power…”

No-one has ever had more fun filming a Star Wars movie than Ian McDiarmid. The guy is living his best life as the almighty villain in the saga, delivering every line with gravitas. He toys with Mace Windu, all in a play to finally push Anakin past that point of breaking bad, and his declaration of power is one of the wildest moments in all of Star Wars.

58. The Mortis Arc – Star Wars: The Clone Wars

“Your destiny can change just as quickly as the love in one’s heart can fade…”

Arguably the greatest expansion of Force lore within the existing canon takes place in Season 3 of The Clone Wars, with Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka being called to Mortis, a planet ruled by three figures representing different facets of the Force. The Father, representing balance, aims to convince Anakin to remain on Mortis and replace him in keeping his children—representations of the Light and the Dark—in check.

There are countless moments within this three-episode arc that could make this list but separating them out feels like doing the whole arc a disservice. If you haven’t seen it, rectify that immediately.

57. Twin Suns – Star Wars: Rebels

“Tell me… is it the Chosen One…”

For so much of his run in Star Wars, Maul is presented as powerful, full of rage and hatred, and driven by anger and nothing else. When he duels Obi-Wan for the final time on Tatooine, we see him as he truly is when he dies in Kenobi’s arms: a broken, almost pathetic man, whose entire life was spent being twisted by others. There’s something resembling pity from both of us, and from Obi-Wan. It’s as tragic as it is beautiful.

56. Tribe or Family – Solo: A Star Wars Story

“What’s the difference…”

Star Wars is sci-fi, sure. It's a space opera too. At its core though, Star Wars is deeply rooted in fantasy. It follows plenty of tenets in the genre: the hero’s journey, the power of choice, and so on. But there’s a tight focus on one more, and that’s the idea of found family. There are countless times within the franchise where that ideal is explored, but perhaps none better than this moment in Solo, as Han, Chewie, Beckett and his crew have a fireside chat before their heist. Speaking Shyriiwook, Chewie talks about his desire to free his tribe or family, a phrase Han’s translation can’t find the distinction between. Beckett’s beautiful response is the perfect examination of found family, because of course, there is no difference. The family you choose is as important as the family you’re born into.

55. Chirrut’s Walk – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

“I am one with the Force, and the Force is with me…”

Chirrut’s walk might be one of the most beautiful moments in Star Wars. It’s the most supreme devotion to the Force we’ve ever seen, and it comes from a non-Jedi. That’s a powerful sentiment to contemplate, and drives home the fact that the Force is for everyone, not just the Jedi. Throw in Baze’s cries for his partner and the tender way he holds him as he dies, and it’s such a gorgeous sequence.

54. Love Pledge in the Arena – Episode II: Attack of the Clones

“I’ve been dying a little bit each day since you came back into my life…”

The “romantic” dialogue between Anakin and Padmé in Attack of the Clones isn’t among the high points of the saga, it’s fair to say. Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman didn’t have the chemistry needed to make those scenes work. That isn’t a knock on either of them as performers—sometimes it just doesn’t click.

But when the two profess their love for each other before they head to almost certain death, the silhouetted image of these doomed lovers entering the arena hits the screen… It really is a beautiful moment. What better way to face the end than side by side with the one you love?

53. Shadow Warrior – Ahsoka

“I gave you a choice. Live.. or die…”

Part-nostalgia, part-powerhouse story, part-visual delight, part-Hayden Christensen redemption journey, “Shadow Warrior” is just a phenomenal part of the Disney+ era of Star Wars. The visual alone of Clone Wars-era Anakin is enough to warrant a place on this list, but it’s wrapped in an episode that’s a wonderful examination of his relationship with Ahsoka.

52. Nemik’s Manifesto – Andor

“There will be times when the struggle seems impossible…”

Sometimes, Star Wars is really simple. It doesn’t need to always be about the Jedi and the Sith or finding balance in the Force. It can just be about the very core of the saga: ordinary people fighting for each other to defeat tyranny. Nemik’s manifesto encapsulates that perfectly, neatly summarising how insurrection builds, and the fundamental importance of just trying.

51. Victory Celebration – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

“Yub nub, y chop, yub nub…” (Freedom, always freedom…)

Whether you’re in camp “Victory Celebration” or camp “Yub-Nub,” the closing scene of Return of the Jedi is just a beautiful moment. The flits around the galaxy as the Empire has fallen work in smart contrast to the fireside party with the Ewoks, while Luke gazes wistfully at the Force ghosts of Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Anakin. There’s an innocence to the whole scene that’s hard to describe, almost as if it perfectly embodied the feeling of being wrapped in a warm blanket.

50. Birth of Darth Vader – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

“It seems in your anger, you killed her…”

While I wish George hadn’t written in an ever-so-slightly cheesy “NOOOO” from Darth Vader, there’s a power to this moment that can’t be ignored. Twinned with the birth of his children, the birth of Darth Vader is haunting. The snap-click as his helmet locks in, followed by the signature breathing that would be his calling card—it sends a shiver down your spine every time.

49. Luke’s Arrival on Gideon’s Cruiser – The Mandalorian

“He is strong with the Force, but talent without training is nothing…”

Ignoring the uncanny valley of Luke Skywalker himself, his arrival in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was mind-blowing. When he ignites that green lightsaber and powers his way through Gideon’s Dark Troopers, it’s a display of power from Luke we haven’t really seen before, almost like a mirror to Vader’s corridor scene from Rogue One. Follow all of that with Din’s emotional goodbye (for now) with Grogu, and it’s one of The Mandalorian’s crowning moments.

48. Rey in the Dark Side Locus – Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

“I thought I’d find answers here… I was wrong…”

Rey’s “Cave of Evil” moment comes in the Dark Side Locus on Ahch-To, and it's one of the more surreal scenes in Star Wars. Rian Johnson directed the hell out of The Last Jedi, there’s no two ways about it. The fireside Force-time chat that follows between Rey and Kylo adds a quiet beauty to it all, the first real examination of their relationship beyond adversaries.

47. Yoda Raises the X-Wing – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

“That is why you fail…”

Yoda provides the ultimate lesson for Luke, raising the X-Wing out of the murky waters on Dagobah, and planting it down in the marshy ground. To this point, Luke has spoken about his desire to become a Jediand follow in his father’s footsteps, but there’s a lack of belief in the Force itself and the power that comes with it. Yoda’s demonstration of the Force was the most Luke, and we, had seen to this point.

46. Cassian and Jyn, Together on the Beach – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

“Rogue One… May the Force be with you…”

You get the sense on the Scarif that everyone is going to die, and when the Death Star arrives in orbit that all but confirms the fate of Cassian and Jyn. But they face their fate with so much courage, it’s hard to not get swept up in the moment. Michael Giacchino’s score is at its most haunting. As the two embrace on the beach with the destruction hurtling towards them, it stands as one of Star Wars most immortal images of rebellion.

45. Rescuing the Princess – Episode IV: A New Hope

“I’m Luke Skywalker, I’m here to rescue you…”

This is one of the more delightfully chaotic scenes in all of Star Wars, from the moment Luke, Han, and Chewie step onto the detention block, to the brief shootout and Han’s wacky improv, and ending with the mad dash down into the trash compactor before escaping the slithering horror below.

It looks like it will bog itself down in tired gender tropes of the damsel in distress, but Leia, as she so often does, subverts those expectations quickly while delivering the iconic “into the garbage chute, flyboy” line. A riot of a scene from start to finish.

44. Jabba’s Barge and the Mighty Sarlacc – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

“Free us, or die…”

Jabba the Hutt is, respectfully, fucking gross. He looks like he stinks, there’s crap all over his mouth, and he’s a giant slug for god’s sake. In spite of that grossness though, he’s a great secondary villain to open the film with, used by Lucas and director Richard Marquand, to get the gang back together.

Unfortunately for Jabba, being dropped into a pit to be slowly digested for 1,000 years is child’s play for our heroes, and their escape is one of the most smartly directed sequences in the Original Trilogy. Han and Lando’s comedy antics play perfectly off of Luke’s Jedi skills, while Leia strangles Jabba, proving that whatever she’s wearing, she remains a badass.

43. The Phantom Apprentice – Star Wars: The Clone Wars

“I see the Padawan needs one last lesson…”

Going into the final season of The Clone Wars, the hype was sky-high. Fans had clamored for the culmination of the story, and creating something that lived up to the lofty expectations was always going to be a challenge. The fact that the final arc of Season 7 exceeded expectations is staggering, and in doing so, it delivered one of the all-time episodes in Star Wars television history: “The Phantom Apprentice.”

Built around the Siege of Mandalore and the climactic showdown between Maul and Ahsoka Tano—a lightsaber duel for the ages, regardless of the medium—the episode is a relentless 20 minutes of operatic storytelling.

42. Kanan’s Sacrifice – Star Wars: Rebels

“Kanan, I know what to say now. I love you…”

Kanan and Hera’s relationship throughout Rebels is never explicitly explored outside of the odd turn of phrase here and there, but when Kanan Jarrus (or Caleb Dume, if you prefer) sacrifices himself to save her and Ezra, it couldn’t be clearer that these two love each other deeply. The visual of his sight returning just before he uses the Force to push Hera and Ezra to safety is one of the most beautiful in all of Star Wars.

41. Order 66 – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

“Execute Order 66…”

Not the greatest moment in Star Wars, but within the confines of the story, Order 66 is without a doubt one of the most consequential. With a single stroke, Emperor Palpatine all but wipes the Jedi Order from the galaxy. Within Revenge of the Sith, we see Commander Cody attempt to take out Obi-Wan; deaths of Ki-Adi Mundi, Plo Koon and Aayla Secura; and the heartbreaking image of Master Yoda sensing the galaxy-wide loss of his Order.

We see Order 66 take place again and again across the canon, from The Clone Wars to The Bad Batch to Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it’s never quite as impactful as the first time we saw the tragedy in Episode III.

40. The Bendu and the Battle of Atollon – Star Wars: Rebels

“I see your defeat. Like many arms surrounding you in a cold embrace…”

The Bendu is one of the most fascinating creatures in the new canon: a towering being in both stature and in the Force, representing ultimate balance between the Light and the Dark. His encounters with Kanan in Season 3 all resonate with a certain power, but his final encounter with Grand Admiral Thrawn is the Bendu at their most awe-inspiring. Taking place in the backdrop of the Battle of Atollon—one of Rebels’ excellent showcases of the Ghost crew’s resilience and Thrawn’s ingenuity—it stacks up to be something special.

39. Kylo kills Han and Embraces the Dark Side – Episode VII: The Force Awakens

“I know what I have to do, but I don’t know if I have the strength to do it…”

Kylo murdering his father is obviously a pivotal moment in the saga, seeing the end of Han Solo—at least until his “return” in The Rise of Skywalker. But it’s also a striking scene for how we view the Force itself, as Kylo speaks about the Light in a way that, to this point, had been solely reserved for the Dark. A pull and a temptation towards the Light is a great character trait, and it plays out in Kylo’s arc throughout the Sequel Trilogy, one of the few consistent character beats within the three films.

38. Thrawn’s Live-Action Debut – Ahsoka

“What was first just a dream has become a frightening reality for those who may oppose us…”

The shadow of Grand Admiral Thrawn has loomed over Star Wars for a long time, dating all the way back to his introduction in Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire trilogy in the 1990s. The popularity of those novels reinvigorated interest in Star Wars and played at least some part in Lucas coming back to make the Prequel Trilogy.

His reintroduction into canon came in Star Wars: Rebels, voiced by the imperious Lars Mikkelsen, and it was only a matter of time before he crossed-over into live-action. His calm stride onto the screen in Ahsoka, followed by that soothing, lyrical voice, is a real highlight of that series.

37. Kylo, Rey and Finn in the Forest of Ilum – Episode VII: The Force Awakens

“That lightsaber… It belongs to me…”

While not a flawless film, The Force Awakens was still a triumphant return to movie theaters for Star Wars, and the showcase lightsaber duel of the film didn’t disappoint either. Kylo’s raw anger and out-and-out violence matches perfectly with the bravery Finn displays, before Rey calls the lightsaber to her hand, establishing herself as the future of Star Wars.

36. The Galaxy Answers the Call – Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

“They’re just people…”

One of the more charming sentiments in all of Star Wars: a regime of tyranny and oppression being unable to grasp the power of the common people uniting in resistance. The final act of The Rise of Skywalker is a bit of a hodge-podge, but when the galaxy itself turns up to answer the call, that moment in itself is a triumph.

35. Finn vs Phasma – Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

“Rebel Scum…”

Finn’s arc throughout the Sequel Trilogy didn’t get the justice he deserved, nor did John Boyega as a performer. His time with a lightsaber hinted at more, as did his escape with Rey aboard the Falcon on Jakku. This moment is his finest in the trilogy though, accepting his place as a proud member of the Resistance, defeating the symbol of his past life in Captain Phasma.

34 . The Holdo Maneuver – Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

“Godspeed, rebels…”

I don’t think I’ve ever had a more singular moment in a movie theatre than when I first saw Vice Admiral Holdo perform her now (in)famous maneuver, destroying Snoke’s flagship and the First Order fleet in one stroke. I’ll never forget the way the sound almost sucks itself out of the room, like you personally are watching it unfold in the vacuum of space, only for it to rush back in and envelop you. It might be ever-so-slightly canon breaking, but if it looks this good, who cares?

33. Satine Dies in Obi-Wan’s Arms – Star Wars: The Clone Wars

“Remember, my dear Obi-Wan… I loved you always. I always will…”

One of the triumphs of The Clone Wars is the further humanization of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s clear throughout the Prequel Trilogy that Obi-Wan is aware of Anakin and Padmé’s relationship, and that he possesses a certain degree of sympathy for his former Padawan. The Clone Wars expands on that through the relationship between Kenobi and Duchess Satine of Mandalore—Obi-Wan’s former lover, a woman he would have willingly left the Jedi Order for.

Seeing her die at the hands of Maul, as part of his long-standing quest to destroy Obi-Wan’s life, is devastating, and even the trademark blocky animation of The Clone Wars can’t hide Kenobi’s anguish.

32. Leia’s Call for Help – Episode IV: A New Hope

“Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope…”

The line itself, Luke’s infatuation with Leia, the push-and-pull between the two droids like an old married couple—it all just works so well. But in the bigger picture, it’s the simplicity in which one line from a hologram opens the story for our lead protagonist to find his adventure.

31. Han and Chewie’s Falcon Reunion – Episode VII: The Force Awakens

“Chewie, we’re home…”

By the time we were seated in theaters for The Force Awakens, we’d already seen and heard this moment countless times, thanks to the trailer. But it didn’t dampen the magic of it one single bit. It’s just pure, unadulterated nostalgia being mainlined through your bloodstream. Incredible.

30. First Look at Baby Yoda – The Mandalorian

“Wait. They said 50 years old…”

The importance of this moment, the closing scene of The Mandalorian’s debut episode, simply cannot be overstated. The moment was under wraps throughout the show’s build, only to be slowly revealed at the end of the episode, setting the internet on fire for what felt like a year. Grogu has become the mascot of the Disney+ era in Star Wars, which is pretty incredible for a character that in three seasons of television hasn’t even spoken yet.

29. The Kessel Run – Solo: A Star Wars Story

“190 years old? You look great…”

The best scene of Solo: A Star Wars Story is built around a tidbit of a line dropped all the way back in A New Hope. Han and his motley crew make the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs, evading Imperial entanglements and a black hole dwelling monster straight out of your nightmares… all of this after freeing a labour camp of Wookies and instigating a rebellion for droid rights. It’s just a hoot all around, with Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich getting a scene to really flex their collective comedic muscles.

28. Ahsoka Leaves the Jedi Order – Star Wars: The Clone Wars

“I have to sort this out on my own. Without the Council… and without you…”

One of the most tragic moments in The Clone Wars sees Ahsoka Tano expelled from the Jedi Order. She and Anakin work separately to clear her name, and while they succeed, it’s too little too late for Ahsoka, who’s faith in the Order has been irrevocably shaken. Her and Anakin’s goodbye outside the temple speaks volumes to how layered and nuanced the writing on The Clone Wars could be at times, and the image of Ahsoka walking off into the horizon is a striking, lasting one.

27. Obi-Wan vs Vader – Episode IV: A New Hope

“If you strike me down I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine…”

The face-off between Obi-Wan and Vader isn’t the most dynamic of lightsaber duels. It doesn’t have the ferocity of Vader’s later duels with Luke, nor the speed and agility of others within the saga. It is, however, absolutely rife with subtext and pathos. Obi-Wan’s willingness to sacrifice himself to the Force to act as Luke’s guide in the next part of his journey is more powerful than almost any other in a saga full of sacrifice.

26. Burying the Dead – Star Wars: The Clone Wars

“You’re a good soldier, Rex. So is every one of those men down there. They may be willing to die, but I am not the one who is going to kill them…”

The closing moments of The Clone Wars might be the best of the show’s entire run, and that isn’t hyperbole. The final arc of the long-awaited Season 7 was a tour de force of anguish and evolution for Ahsoka and Captain Rex, made all the more lasting by the final images.

Ahsoka’s burial of the Clones who served under her, and their painted helmets; Vader igniting Ahsoka’s buried lightsaber, and his reflection in the visor as he leaves; Kevin Kiner’s aching, haunting score: They remind you of the journey these characters have been on across seven memorable seasons of television. It’s a powerful moment in Star Wars, without a word being spoken.

25: Thrawn’s Monologue to Ahsoka – Ahsoka

“Long Live the Empire…”

This is a special moment where two titanic figures share a screen together and do so in a scene that does them complete justice. Ahsoka is desperately chasing Thrawn, trying to ensure he doesn’t threaten the safety of the New Republic. Thrawn, as always, is one step ahead, delivering a monologue that cuts to the heart of Ahsoka’s fears. The little smirk as he delivers his closing line, “Long live the Empire,” is delightful work from Lars Mikkelsen, whose performance as the Chiss makes him impossible to hate.

24. Luke vs Vader (Part II) – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

“I’ll never turn to the Dark Side. You’ve failed, Your Highness. I am a Jedi, like my Father before me…”

It’s not really a moment, but four in one extended sequence: the duel itself, Luke’s refusal of the Dark Side, Anakin’s turn to the light, and his final unmasking. It all plays like something from a renaissance painting come to life. The son defeating the father. The son rejecting the place of his father and the power on offer. The father vanquishing the devil on his shoulder, saving his child from more pain. It’s operatic in a way only Star Wars can be.

The unmasking of Vader is the perfect coda to it all, finally revealing the face underneath that terrifying helmet. It’s a horrifying sight, but it’s a reminder that there’s still a strength to the man who wants nothing more than to see his son with his own eyes for the first, and last, time.

23. Han Shot First – Episode IV: A New Hope

“Over my dead body…”

Whether or not Han Solo shot first in the Mos Eisley cantina was for the longest time, the most tiresome aspect of Star Wars discourse. In the original cut, Han explicitly shoots first. Then Lucas re-cut the film so that Greedo fired first. Then again, it was cut so that both men fired at the same time. Eventually, it was even edited to include Greedo’s inexplicable “maclunky”… we still don’t know what that means.

Han shooting first is an important moment though, one that should never have been tampered with. It sets Han up as a character of moral ambiguity in a world of good and evil, and makes his arc significantly more satisfying when he finds himself as a hero of the Rebellion.

22. Vader’s Corridor Scene – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

“Prepare a boarding party…”

Within the Original Trilogy, Darth Vader cuts a menacing figure, and in his limited screen-time still became established as one of cinema’s greatest ever villains. However, we never got a full demonstration of his power, and never fully got to see why he was the most feared figure in the galaxy.

Rogue One rectified that, and then some. From his red lightsaber igniting in the darkness, the look of terror in the eyes of the rebels, the easy brutality as he makes his way through the corridor towards the plans for the Death Star—it’s as mesmerising as it is disturbing.

21. Battle of the Heroes – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

“You were the Chosen One. It was said that you would destroy the Sith, not join them. Bring balance to the Force, not leave it in darkness…”

Obi-Wan and Anakin’s duel on Mustafar is, in a way, the culmination of six films worth of build-up. The duel manages to exceed even the loftiest of expectations. John Williams’ score, as it so often does, elevates every second, and there’s a sense of operatic tragedy to everything. Obi-Wan’s grief over his fallen friend is palpable, as is the rage of Anakin. Both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen do exceptional work, bringing a rawness to their line readings, and a power to their lightsaber swings, giving the scene the weight it needed to succeed.

20. Battle of Hoth – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

“There isn’t enough life on this ice cube to fill a space cruiser…”

One of the many joys in Star Wars is the locations within the galaxy that the stories lead us through. A New Hope gave us the sand and dust of Tatooine, Return of the Jedi gave us the lush greenery of Endor’s forest moon, and The Empire Strikes Back gave us the desolate ice planet of Hoth.

Luke’s encounter with the Wampa and his visit from Obi-Wan’s Force ghost, the entire battle sequence between the Rebellion and the Imperial forces, the first usage of John Williams’ iconic Imperial March: It’s all just wonderful. I’m cheating slightly, because this “moment” is about a 30 minute stretch of a film, but honestly, who cares. It’s the best opening to any Star Wars film.

19. Luke and Rey – Episode VII: The Force Awakens

“Rey… May the Force be with you…”

The entire film is building up to this moment and Luke Skywalker’s return to the screen, so when Rey lands on Ahch-To and starts that winding ascent, the anticipation builds. His disappearance is the inciting incident for the whole Sequel Trilogy, so his re-emergence has to hold a certain degree of weight, my oh my, it achieves that and then some.

The Luke we see is so far removed from the clean, innocent, wholesome Jedi Knight we last saw in Return of the Jedi. He’s grizzled, gnarled like the branch of Wroshyr tree. The conflict on his face seeing his old lightsaber is palpable, and without saying a single world, Hamill steals the show.

18. Kino Loy’s Call to Arms on Narkina-5 – Andor

“One way out…”

There were so many moments in Andor that just took over pop culture in the way only Star Wars can, but arguably none did so quite as much as the escape from Narkina-5. The entire arc on Narkina-5 is a highlight of the show, to be honest, standing tall as a cutting critique on the prison-industrial complex. Andor excels from start to finish, but there are a few moments where it transcends to a new level. The escape from Narkina-5 is one of those moments.

17. Luke and Leia’s Final Reunion – Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

“No one’s ever really gone…”

In the same vein as Luke and Yoda’s moment earlier in The Last Jedi, Luke and Leia’s reunion is poignant nostalgia with a thematic richness far beyond the confines of the film’s story, distilled in Luke’s, “No one is ever really gone”. It’s an admission by Luke that he isn’t the one to save Ben Solo, but that Ben isn’t beyond saving.

In a wider context, it touches on something deeper. It’s a reminder that while we shouldn’t cling to the past, it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate and remember it. Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo—they’re all eternal figures in Star Wars, wherever the stories take us in the future.

16. Luke and Yoda on Ahch-To - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

“We are what they grow beyond…”

What starts as one of those “holy shit” moments in the theater slowly turns into one of the most thought-provoking. We could never have predicted The Last Jedi would bring back Master Yoda, let alone the delightful puppet-version from the Original Trilogy that makes your nostalgia-filled heart swell.

We also couldn’t have predicted that this scene would achieve the fine balance between being thematically resonant within the world of Star Wars, but also for audiences of the saga. It’s a reminder to look to the future instead of desperately clinging to the past—and to allow new stories to flourish in a galaxy far, far away, instead of only ever looking back. It’s bold filmmaking for a series like Star Wars.

15. Palpatine at the Opera – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

“Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise…”

No actor has ever chewed up the scenery more than Ian McDiarmid does in this scene. It’s his world, and like Anakin, we’re all just living in it. The head tilt, the cadence, the unadulterated glee in his own story—it plays perfectly. George Lucas gets a lot of flak for his abilities as a director and as a writer of dialogue, but here he delivers a scene of nuance and sophistication, smartly laying out the villains own origin story while building on the lore of the Dark Side.

14. The Cantina – Episode IV: A New Hope

“You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy…”

There’s a sense of childish wonder as you first enter the cantina in A New Hope. The iconic music takes over and the camera pans from patron to patron, introducing us to the weird and wonderful galaxy we’re stepping into. You’ve got a wolfman, a crocodile with a hookah pipe, two blue astronauts, and a guy who looks like Satan to name but a few. A wretched hive of scum and villainy, indeed.

13. The Throne Room – Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

“You come from nothing. You’re nothing. But not to me…”

This is one of the most visually striking, thematically resonant, well-crafted sequences in all of Star Wars. From Kylo’s betrayal of Supreme Leader Snoke, right through his and Rey’s battle with the Praetorian Guard, and the (later retconned) reveal about Rey’s parentage—it’s a scene of immense power.

The grandeur of Snoke’s throne room is the perfect setting for the operatic tragedy that unfolds: Kylo telling Rey her parents were nobodies but validating her by seeing past that, and Rey urging Kylo to call off the attack on the Resistance fleet, believing that he’s finally turned back to the light. The image of these two new figures fighting over the central image of the past in Luke’s lightsaber, only for it to crack in two, is an incredible scene.

12. Din Rescues Grogu from The Client – The Mandalorian

“This is the Way…”

The Mandalorian has unquestionably been a success for the Star Wars franchise and Disney, and this is by far its best moment. It’s the turning point for the core relationship of the show, and in essence, a depiction of how far a father is willing to go for their child. So much of The Mandalorian centers on family. The Mandalorian Covert coming to Din’s aid, despite their differences, furthers that notion of sacrifice for your family.

11. Maarva’s Funeral – Andor

“There is a wound that won’t heal at the centre of the galaxy. There is a darkness reaching like rust into everything around us. We let it grow, and now it’s here. It’s here, and it’s not visiting anymore…”

Regular people standing up to fight tyranny and fascism is beautiful to behold in Star Wars, and beautiful to behold in our world. Fiona Shaw is one of the unsung heroes of Andor, and her funeral in the season finale “Rix Road” is the culmination of so many arcs, and so much simmering tension. It speaks to the heart of the apathy that sets in under states of tyranny, and to the strength of ordinary people that is needed to fight it.

10. Twilight of the Apprentice – Star Wars: Rebels

“I am no Jedi…”

There are times in Rebels when the show goes way harder than it has any right to. “Twilight of the Apprentice” is a two-part episode of exactly that. It plays a pivotal role in the arc of Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, and Ahsoka Tano. It contains some of the very best dialogue in Star Wars, and that isn’t hyperbole. Its action sequences are faultless, and it’s the finest work of Kevin Kiner’s long career. I could write 10,000 words on “Twilight of the Apprentice,” but alas, you’ll have to make do with this tribute.

9. Luke vs. Vader in Cloud City – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

“The Force is with you, young Skywalker, but you are not a Jedi yet…”

Even before Vader delivers the iconic line, completely changing how we view the entire story, we’re given one of the best lightsaber duels in the Star Wars canon. It doesn’t have the flips or pace of the more modern battles, but it exudes a ferocity, a raw power with every swing.

It’s a duel where there are moments within the moment. Vader atop the steps igniting his blade; Luke losing his hand; Vader’s crackling dialogue accompanied by James Earl Jones pitch-perfect line readings: They all add up to one of the greatest lightsaber duels, and scenes, in Star Wars.

8. Han and Leia’s Iconic Goodbye – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

“I love you..” “I know…”

Han getting frozen in carbonite is up there with the most shocking moments in Star Wars history, and there’s so much about the scene that plays perfectly: Chewbacca’s determination to keep Han safe. The way Han calms him, reminding him to keep Leia safe. Han and Leia’s kiss, followed by the aching beautiful interaction between the two.

It’s Star Wars at its most romantic, fitting in perfectly within Han Solo’s growth as a character from when we met him in the Mos Eisley cantina. It also acts as a reminder of a universal truth in Star Wars: No one will ever be as cool as Han Solo.

7. Duel of the Fates – Episode I: The Phantom Menace

“He is the Chosen One. He will bring balance. Train him…”

Never has music made a moment more than the score to the climactic duel of The Phantom Menace. Accompanied by John Williams’ iconic theme, “Duel of the Fates,” the lightsaber duel itself has adopted that name over time. From the moment Darth Maul ignites his dual-bladed lightsaber to Qui-Gon’s death and Obi-Wan’s victory, such as it is, the sequence absolutely soars.

Coordinated by Nick Gillard, the fight has an almost balletic quality, while still possessing a violence that Star Wars duels often don’t, namely from Maul, who will just as happily kick your head off as he will stab you with his lightsaber. While other duels across Star Wars feel chaotic, there’s a level of precision as it moves from the hangar bay to the platforms to the force-field corridor. An all-time action sequence within Star Wars.

6. Broom Boy – Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

“Luke Skywalker, Jedi Master…”

One of the countless things to love about The Last Jedi is how fully it understands something which Star Wars installments seemed to forget from time to time. Star Wars is fantasy storytelling wrapped in sci-fi and space opera, and a core tenet of that genre is that anyone can make a difference, regardless of your origin. It’s what made the original reveal of Rey’s parentage so refreshing.

Sometimes, Star Wars entities wrap themselves up in stories that give the impression that you can only make a difference if you’re a Skywalker, or a Solo, or a Palpatine. The end of Rian Johnson’s masterpiece reminded us that isn’t the case. We can’t all be Skywalkers, Solos, Palpatines, or Kenobis. But we can all make a difference. We can all be Broom Boy.

5. Luthen Rael’s Monologue – Andor

“I burn my life to make a sunrise that I know I’ll never see…”

I’m not offering a hot take here, it’s just a fact to say that Luthen Rael’s monologue towards the end of Andor is up there with the very best writing in all of the saga. It helps when you have an actor like Stellan Skarsgard to perform it, naturally, but it all adds up to a hell of a scene. So much of Andor is centred on the sacrifices of the few to eventually save the many from tyranny, and it’s never represented better or more profoundly than in Luthen’s speech.

4. Yoda’s Wisdom (?) – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

“Do... or do not. There is no try…”

One of the most iconic lines in the Original Trilogy, and in the franchise as a whole. Yoda’s line to Luke in the swamps of Dagobah represents the kind of wisdom we came to expect from the wizened Jedi Master. But it’s as important for what it means in the bigger picture, as well as within the confines of the story.

“Do, or do not. There is no try” represents the ultimate failing of the Jedi Order, and indeed, for many of us reading this piece, firmly rooted in a galaxy closer to home than far, far away. Becoming wrapped up in success or failure, black and white binaries that define our lives, we forget that life is full of challenges and obstacles, and that it’s never easy. Even if it’s the smallest step forward, trying is the ultimate victory.

3. The Trench Run – Episode IV: A New Hope

“The Force will be with you, always…”

Scenes with this level of ingenuity, creativity, vision and stakes were rare in 1977. Shit, they’re rare in 2024. We witness a game of cat and mouse as the Rebellion fighters have to accomplish their impossible task before Grand Moff Tarkin and his Death Star can maneuver into position and crush the Rebellion once and for all.

It’s flawless filmmaking, with every moment building to the crescendo of Luke’s final run. There are insurmountable odds, added to by the looming specter of Vader. There is the hubris of Tarkin in his self-perceived moment of glory. There is Han’s arrival to save the day, completing his arc from scoundrel to hero. There are Obi-Wan’s guiding words to Luke as he prepares to fire, and his indelible parting words after the success. Every second of the sequence is as thrilling now as it was then.

2. The Greatest Twist of All Time – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

“No, I am your Father…”

What can you say about this moment that hasn’t already been said? Arguably the greatest twist in the history of cinema. A moment that would define pop culture for a long time. Everything about it is flawless, from James Earl Jones impeccable delivery to the denial, revulsion, and anguish on Luke’s face.

The truly amazing thing, though, is that this moment simply does not get old. No matter how many times you hit play on The Empire Strikes Back, no matter how prepared you are, this moment still hits you like a gut punch. Luke’s world is turned upside-down in five simple words, and frankly, so was ours.

1. Binary Sunset – Episode IV: A New Hope

“He has too much of his Father in him…”

Darth Vader’s revelation on Cloud City might be the most famous moment in Star Wars history, but the Binary Sunset scene in A New Hope is its greatest. It’s deeply real, and so many of us have been in that situation, at countless points in our life. Stuck in a place we don’t want to be, gazing off into the horizon, hoping, praying, that there is an adventure waiting out there for us. The look of longing on Luke’s face, paired with John William’s finest piece of music—there can be no better place for it on this list.

At this moment, Luke Skywalker isn’t the son of Darth Vader. He isn’t a Jedi Knight. He isn’t even a member of the Rebellion. He’s you and he’s me, still yet to hear that call of adventure to take us out of mundanity and into a life of wonder. Luke’s adventure comes in the form of Leia, Han, Obi-Wan, Chewbacca, Lando, the Jedi and the Force. For us, that adventure was hearing the hiss of a lightsaber, the sight of a scoundrel and his smile, or the feeling you get seeing a farm boy gaze with all the yearning in the galaxy at twin suns. For us, that adventure was, and will always be, Star Wars.