FINAL DESTINATION ’90s Heartthrob Shares Wild Theory About His Own Death The “Final Destination” star tells “Obsessed: The Podcast” what goes through his head when he gets on an airplane.

Devon Sawa, 48, feels completely safe in the friendly skies.

The Final Destination heartthrob has decided that starring in a movie about a plane crash precludes him from actually being in one.

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“Here’s my thought,” he told Obsessed: The Podcast. “The chances of me doing a movie about dying in an airplane and then actually dying in an airplane would be pretty slim. So I think that I’m safe. I don’t think it could happen. It would be too perfect.”

Watch the full interview with Devon Sawa on YouTube:

In the 2000 horror movie, Sawa played high school senior Alex Browning, who derails his class field trip to Paris after experiencing a premonition that his class’s flight will explode mid-air. He and several classmates stay behind. When the premonition proves accurate, Death begins hunting them down as penance for escaping.

Devan Sawa as Mr. Cole in the new Disney+ series “Coven Academy.” Disney

Sawa’s new series Coven Academy, which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, also leans into the supernatural, but in a far less terrifying way. Rather than traumatizing audiences with iconic, gory death scenes, the show follows teenagers at an elite magic boarding school in New Orleans. Sawa plays cool Warlock professor Mr. Cole, teaching students instead of playing one. The former child star also played the titular Casper as a human boy in the hit 1995 movie.

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Sawa said the cast knew Final Destination was good as soon as he read the script, but they weren’t sure how it would play to a crowd. After a screening, though, they were confident their intuitions were correct.

Sawa as Alex Browning is “Final Destination.” Warner Bros.

“We didn’t know quite what it was until the first time we screened it with an audience,” Sawa said. “We sat in the back of a theater with this full audience, and we realized they had created something that was very original and very new, because the whole audience, almost like a wave, just got up and roared. It wasn’t just a jump scare like you see in other movies. It was something special, visceral to watch. And we knew right then that these filmmakers had created something that was different and that would have longevity.”

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Sawa also said that the movie unlocked certain fears in him that remain to this day. Final Destination 2 opens with college student Kimberly Corman’s premonition that a snapped chain on a Route 23 logging truck creates a massive, fatal pileup. Now, whenever he’s driving behind a log truck, Sawa’s mind jumps to that notorious death scene.

The opening sequence of “Final Destination 2” created a generation of nervous drivers. New Line Cinema

“That’s the beauty of it,” he said, adding, “Everybody likes to talk about the log truck. It’s a horrifying thought to think of if those logs come free.”

Luckily, Sawa refuses to die by airplane explosion or log truck avalanche. As the Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon put it, “TMZ would have a field day.”

“And I’m not giving them that joy,” Sawa said.

Coven Academy is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch new episodes of ‘Obsessed: The Podcast’ every Wednesday and Friday. And follow our feed to listen to the show the next morning on your favorite podcast platform.

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