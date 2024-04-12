Stalin Rains on Ewan McGregor’s Parade in ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’

At the beginning of A Gentleman in Moscow’s episode, Alexander (Ewan McGregor) stands at the edge of the Metropol Hotel’s roof. He looks like he’s about to jump into the night. Those godforsaken communists are ruining everything! Right before he can make that fatal tumble, though, we go back in time—from Alexander’s 1,667th day at the hotel back to his 1,638th day. Let’s see how he got to this low point during his stay at the Metropol.

We’re back on the roof; now, it’s daytime, and Alexander is happily stretching. Up atop the building, the Count meets Abram (Dermot Crowley), the roof’s caretaker who takes a liking to Alexander. The pair share a sliver of honeycomb off Abram’s beehive while fretting about the sounds of explosions going off in the distance. Outside, we learn, Russia has crumbled following the death of Lenin. But inside the Metropol Hotel, all is…well, strained, but still somewhat alright.

An older Nina (Leah Balmforth) visits Alexander at the hotel. The pair bond over some chess and more fiery arguments—since Nina has aged up, she’s developed her own opinions. The pair discuss whether or not Napoleon would’ve ever been able to conquer Europe. Sasha thinks that, yes, if he didn’t have those weird maternal issues, he’d have been able to. But Nina believes that, in any circumstance, the people would’ve risen to take him down.

Anna (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is still at the hotel after the pair’s first encounter long ago, but she and Alexander haven’t spoken to one another since the hookup. Alexander slips her notes across the hotel. She ignores his advances. At this point in her career, Anna is a big movie star—she doesn’t have time for a man who is trapped in a hotel holding cage.

Later, the Count learns from Mishka (Fehinti Balogun) that his grandmother has passed away in England. No funeral was held. Distraught, Alexander starts to plan a party of his own at the Metropol, where he’ll invite a handful of friends to one last opulent evening of celebration for the late Countess Rostov. He’s the last Rostov remaining. It’s Alexander’s duty to send her off in style.

Everyone warns Alexander against this party. It’s far too gauche for Moscow’s current environment, in which the rich are murdered at the will of the people, and Alexander’s already on thin ice. Mishka is especially peeved when he receives an invitation to the party. It shouldn’t be happening, he tells Alexander. But Alexander wants to rebuild Moscow as a place for people of all wealths. “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Mishka warns.

“No,” Alexander agrees, “but it was burnt down in one.” Alexander has had it with the lesser classes taking over his nobility. That’s enough! Let him eat cake.

At that very same bar some moments later, Alexander notices some room service being sent up to Anna’s and takes a chance: He’ll deliver the food and make another pass at Anna. Anna’s longtime servant Olga (Anastasia Hille) is peeved to see Alexander and almost sends him away, but Anna tells her to leave them to it. Over some champagne, Alexander asks why Anna never called him to her room again. Anna’s excuse? She was always around, but Alexander never came to see her. All he had to do was knock on her door. The two pounce on each other.

That’ll be the last good news for Alexander and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, because as soon as the Count returns to the real world, he learns some awful news. Not only have demonstrators torn up the Imperial Gardens of Russia, but the Metropol Hotel has also banned wine. WHAT?! Okay, well, not all wine. After Alexander orders a barolo, he’s shocked to find the hotel only offers house red and white. The labels have all been torn off—essentially, you get what you get.

This major update sets the tone for Alexander’s party to send off his late grandmother. On top of the wine dilemma, Stalin is rumored to be visiting the hotel tonight in honor of Anna’s big movie premiere. Communist party flags and big photos of Stalin are hung from every balcony in the Metropol. Even Nina is helping to hang the banners. This isn’t exactly what Alexander had in mind for his celebration—but c’est la vie. The party will go on.

Or…will it? Only one guest—Mishka—shows up for Alexander’s party. Everyone is too scared to be caught attending such a soiree when Stalin himself may be at the Metropol. Mishka tries to make Alexander understand this, but the Count simply can’t. When Nina appears, defending Stalin and slamming Alexander for whining about the wine, the party really takes a turn for the worse. After both Mishka and Nina storm out on account of Alexander’s bad behavior, all of the food is wasted. Alexander wants to make the case for building back Russia, but this is pretty foul behavior, and an example of why the country can’t go back to what it was before.

The turnout really gets to Alexander, who storms up to the roof. Here we are, day 1,667, in the bleak middle of winter, where Alexander wants to end his life out of agony. Luckily, right as he’s about to jump off, Abram invites him for some tea in his corner of the roof. Sweet Abram tells Alexander he’s too young to waste his life—there’s still a lot of living to do.

Alexander isn’t the only one who’s had his night ruined by the communists. Anna is wrecked after Stalin doesn’t make an appearance at her movie—he wasn’t interested enough to show up. Bummer…I guess? Alexander and Anna drink away their disappointment and grab each other in the elevator. So, all in all: The night wasn’t that bad. At least they have each other.