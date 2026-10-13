WRONG DIRECTION Fox News Host Bans Daughter From Pop Star’s Shows in Bizarre Meltdown The conservative host hopes to shield her daughter from the pop sensation’s liberal rhetoric.

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt wants to keep her daughter far away from pop star-fashionista Harry Styles’ concerts.

During his sold-out Oct. 10 show at Madison Square Garden, Styles took a moment to discuss Oscar Bengal, the 28-year-old man whom an ICE agent shot in his car in New York City on Oct. 8 while his five-year-old son was in the backseat. Federal officials allege he drove into agents’ vehicles before they opened fire, firing seven rounds at his car with bullets hitting him in the neck and wounding him.

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“I just want us to take a moment to think about Oscar Belgal tonight,” Styles said before performing his hit, “Sign of the Times.” “I want us to just think... remember, to just look after each other.”

“Fox & Friends” hosts Lawrence Jones, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade have gone after former boy band singer Harry Styles. Fox News

“It is up to us to make the cities that we live in places we want to see. It’s up to us to make the world a place that we want to see, that we want to give to our children,” the three-time Grammy winner continued. “So please continue looking after each other, and remember, your friends, the people you love, the people who don’t look like you and aren’t born where you are from: they deserve respect, love, dignity.”

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Earhardt said that many of her 10-year-old daughter’s friends love Styles and have gone to his concerts with their mothers. Earhardt, though, doesn’t want to “subject” her child to Styles’ liberal corruption. The pop superstar, who rose to stardom as the frontman of the popular boy band One Direction, wore short shorts during the show, part of his “Together, Together” world tour.

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“All the moms are getting groups together and going to these concerts,” Earhardt said. “I wanted to take [my daughter] to it—now I’m like, I don’t want her to be subjected to that.”

“And of course, everyone in the audience is clapping,” she continued about Styles’ speech. “I’m sure there are a lot that aren’t, but you overwhelmingly hear the praises.”

Pop superstar Harry Styles spoke out against ICE’s shooting of Oscar Bengal, who was shot in his car with his five-year-old son in the backseat. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS

Co-host Lawrence Jones added that Styles, “like most Hollywood people,” chose to speak out before receiving “all the facts” about the shooting, referring to Bengal’s prior criminal record showing a string of arrests for drug dealing and larceny.

Earhardt agreed, cutting in to say that claims of “critics online” back up Jones’ statement, though she didn’t specify who she was citing.

“People online are saying that you’re glorifying a person with a criminal record,” she said. “This is a guy that police are trying to arrest because he’s broken the law. So why are you upset when you’re unfairly painting the picture?”

Bengal’s shooting came just two days after ICE leadership told agents to increase arrests by 1,000 more daily, with a total goal of 3,000 daily arrests nationwide, according to a CNN report.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade tried to claim that Styles is hypocritical for condemning Bengal’s shooting but not the stabbing of detective Jose Mercedes two weeks earlier in the Bronx, New York City.

“He was a detective that was stabbed seven times during attempted robbery in the Bronx two weeks ago by an illegal immigrant,” Kilmeade said.

Jones interrupted, clarifying with weird grammar, “Two Dominican illegal immigrants.”

“Could someone whisper this in Harry Styles’ ear, if he performs tonight?” Kilmeade continued. “Say, ‘I want to give tribute to a detective that, in the line of duty, was almost stabbed to death.’”

“Don’t hold your breath,” Jones replied.

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