YOU OUGHTA KNOW ’90s Rocker Flames Ben Affleck for Shocking ‘Sexuality’ Dig Alanis Morissette isn’t letting her former co-star off the hook.

Alanis Morissette is exposing everyone she feels has ever wronged her.

Morissette, 52, is currently performing her Butterfly With a Machete residency in Los Angeles, where she had a specific message for Ben Affleck on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to video obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the star told the crowd from the stage that she faced “harsh judgments about my songs, about my body, about how I look, about how I think, about how I feel, about my value system, about my weight, about how feral I am, about how feral I live, about my approach to parenting, about my approach to education, my approach to freaking anything.”

Alanis Morissette performs "You Oughta Know" during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

One person she said weighed in was Affleck, who starred alongside Morissette in the 1999 satirical fantasy-comedy Dogma. “I’ve even had a guy ask me why I didn’t lead with my sexuality,” she added, then quipped, “Thank you, Ben Affleck.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The screen behind her showed the rage behind her sarcasm, however, when it played a clip from the film in which Affleck’s head explodes. Morissette played God in the Kevin Smith film about two fallen angels, played by Affleck and Matt Damon.

The Grammy winner named Affleck on stage on Wednesday. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The Daily Beast has reached out to Ben Affleck for comment.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Morissette is a seven-time Grammy winner known for her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, which includes the hits “You Oughta Know” and “Hand in My Pocket,” and sold 33 million copies globally. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026.

Affleck wasn’t the only star she flamed on Wednesday. She also named Joni Mitchell, Sinead O’Connor, Tori Amos, and Courtney Love as women she expected to support her.

“The sisterhood I so badly needed was truly nonexistent in the ‘90s. There were no girl squads then,” she said. “The women were competitive and vicious. The scarcity message was that there was one throne, and we were all fighting for it, and whoever was in it, kill her.”

The Daily Beast has also reached out to Mitchell, Amos, and Love for comment.

Morisette also called out several female figures she said were not in her corner at the height of her fame. VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

People in the music industry she remembers fondly for “always being very kind to me” include Tupac and Elliott Smith.

Alanis Morissette attends the 55th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City, U.S., June 11, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Publicly, Affleck has only praised Morissette’s performance in Dogma and said the film, which also starred Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Alan Rickman, and Jason Lee, had a “cool cast.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register