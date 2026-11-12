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YOU OUGHTA KNOW

’90s Rocker Flames Ben Affleck for Shocking ‘Sexuality’ Dig

Alanis Morissette isn’t letting her former co-star off the hook.

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Alanis Morissette is exposing everyone she feels has ever wronged her.

Morissette, 52, is currently performing her Butterfly With a Machete residency in Los Angeles, where she had a specific message for Ben Affleck on Wednesday.

According to video obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the star told the crowd from the stage that she faced “harsh judgments about my songs, about my body, about how I look, about how I think, about how I feel, about my value system, about my weight, about how feral I am, about how feral I live, about my approach to parenting, about my approach to education, my approach to freaking anything.”

Alanis Morissette performs "You Oughta Know" during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alanis Morissette performs "You Oughta Know" during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

One person she said weighed in was Affleck, who starred alongside Morissette in the 1999 satirical fantasy-comedy Dogma. “I’ve even had a guy ask me why I didn’t lead with my sexuality,” she added, then quipped, “Thank you, Ben Affleck.”

The screen behind her showed the rage behind her sarcasm, however, when it played a clip from the film in which Affleck’s head explodes. Morissette played God in the Kevin Smith film about two fallen angels, played by Affleck and Matt Damon.

Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on January 13, 2026 in New York City.

The Grammy winner named Affleck on stage on Wednesday.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The Daily Beast has reached out to Ben Affleck for comment.

Morissette is a seven-time Grammy winner known for her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, which includes the hits “You Oughta Know” and “Hand in My Pocket,” and sold 33 million copies globally. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026.

Affleck wasn’t the only star she flamed on Wednesday. She also named Joni Mitchell, Sinead O’Connor, Tori Amos, and Courtney Love as women she expected to support her.

“The sisterhood I so badly needed was truly nonexistent in the ‘90s. There were no girl squads then,” she said. “The women were competitive and vicious. The scarcity message was that there was one throne, and we were all fighting for it, and whoever was in it, kill her.”

The Daily Beast has also reached out to Mitchell, Amos, and Love for comment.

Joni Mitchell ICE OUT pin

Morisette also called out several female figures she said were not in her corner at the height of her fame.

VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

People in the music industry she remembers fondly for “always being very kind to me” include Tupac and Elliott Smith.

Alanis Morissette attends the 55th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City, U.S., June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Alanis Morissette attends the 55th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City, U.S., June 11, 2026.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Publicly, Affleck has only praised Morissette’s performance in Dogma and said the film, which also starred Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Alan Rickman, and Jason Lee, had a “cool cast.”

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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