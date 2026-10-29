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Amy Poehler Reveals ‘SNL’ Bestie Got ‘Too Famous’ to Talk

Three decades of friendship hasn’t earned the star her bud’s phone number, she said.

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Amy Poehler may be thick as thieves with good friend Tina Fey, but she still doesn’t have her phone number.

Poehler revealed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal that Fey is “too famous” to answer the phone now. “People come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime,” Poehler said when asked about her and Fey’s friendship over the years.

“Tina and I met when we were very young,” she added. “and we were just starting out, and I’ve been very lucky that we have been in each other’s lives since then. We’re coming up on over 30 years as friends.”

articles/2013/01/13/golden-globes-2013-amy-poehler-tina-fey-more-best-moments-video/130113-golden-globes-best-moments_woduma

According to Poehler, Fey has forgotten how to use a phone altogether.

Paul Drinkwater

“In a very wonderful way, we’ve experienced a lot of the same similar things at the same time, branching out of SNL and doing our own shows and producing things and being moms, but I don’t have her phone number currently,” Poehler revealed. “She refuses to give it to me. And she has somebody answer all of her calls.” Pressed further, Poehler insisted it’s true. “She won’t talk on the phone anymore. She’s too famous,” she explained.

Special guest Tina Fey as Kristi Noem and Host Amy Poehler as Pam Bondi during the "Bondi Hearing" Cold Open on Saturday, October 11, 2025

Special guest Tina Fey as Kristi Noem and Host Amy Poehler as Pam Bondi during the "Bondi Hearing" Cold Open on Saturday, October 11, 2025

NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

The actresses starred alongside one another on SNL for five years, from 2001 until Fey’s departure in 2006. The pair went on to collaborate regularly on the big and small screen in Baby Mama (2008), Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013), Sisters (2015), Wine Country (2019), and more, and hosted the Golden Globes together four times in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2021. The pair’s work together also stretched to stand-up, as the comedy duo embarked on a joint comedy tour in April 2023 that ran across multiple legs spanning two years.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Poehler said Fey "refuses" to give her her phone number.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fey has even dished on her failed attempt to set Poehler up on a date—but Poehler insisted their closeness doesn’t exempt her from Fey’s attitude toward phone use.

“She doesn’t even know how to work a phone,” Poehler told WSJ. “When it rings, she goes, ‘Uh, what do I do with this?’”

Saturday Night Live, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler preparing for a Joke Off.

The pair starred together on SNL from 2001 to 2006.

NBC

Poehler is promoting her new Peacock workplace comedy series, Dig, which releases on November 23, 2026. Fey is filming the third season of her Netflix series The Four Seasons, which she co-created and stars in.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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