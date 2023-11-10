An Elon Musk Biopic Directed by Darren Aronofsky Is in the Works

If you feel like there’s a crushing absence of Elon Musk content in your life, fear not: a biopic movie is in development.

As Puck first reported Thursday, indie film producers A24 has won the rights to make a film based on Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk. Darren Aronofsky, who directed A24’s Oscar-winning The Whale last year, has apparently signed on to bring his surreal style of filmmaking to the project.

Variety on Friday confirmed that an A24 Musk biopic directed by Aronofsky is in the works, adding that there was “heated competition” from both studios and filmmakers for the rights to adapt Isaacson’s book. Isaacson’s 2011 biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was adapted four years after its release into a critically acclaimed movie starring Michael Fassbender.

As well as for The Whale, A24 teamed up with Requiem for a Dream director Aronofsky earlier this year on an IMAX re-release of his 1998 debut feature film, Pi, according to IndieWire. His provocative and controversial films including mother! (2017), Black Swan (2010), and The Wrestler (2008) have earned him and his stars numerous accolades over the course of a glittering directorial career. One of Aronofsky’s most recent projects, Postcard from Earth, was specifically made to be shown at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, which bills the experience as his “first multi-sensory film.”

As yet, it’s not clear who will be in line to play Musk in the movie, but whoever gets the part will have an undeniably challenging role. Isaacson’s biography chronicles Musk’s life from his childhood in South Africa through to his rise, at various times, as the richest man on the planet through his business ventures which have included electric auto giant Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and his 2022 purchase (and subsequent radical overhaul) of Twitter for $44 billion.