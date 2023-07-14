The Real ‘Sex and the City’ Love Story Is Charlotte and Harry

Of all the endless debates about Sex and the City’s many suitors, it is hardly a controversial or original opinion to single out Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) as the franchise’s best. Even SATC author Candace Bushnell is Team Harry. Sure, Aidan (John Corbett) and Big (Chris Noth) both have their supporters, but no one is picking Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) first husband, Trey, over her second.

While And Just Like That has sent the Grim Reaper after one marriage (sorry, Carrie!) and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) after another, Harry and Charlotte continue to thrive, no matter what obstacles are in their way. Harry might not understand high fashion or that he won’t get a selfie with Rihanna at the Met Gala, but the most recent episode reveals this couple’s television-watching taste and Halloween costume inspiration is unmatched. More than that, the episode proves what’s always been true: that this is the Sex and the City universe’s healthiest portrayal of a complicated, wonderful relationship. As their partnership evolves in And Just Like That, they are a major reason why the show’s exploration of these characters as they get older not only works—but is necessary.

You can argue all you want about the quality of the reboot, but AJLT is rarely boring or predictable, and comedically it will be hard to top the scream-worthy final line from a couple of weeks ago. I also let out a shriek (of delight? bewilderment? who might say) at the latest wacky turn of events in this week’s new episode. I definitely didn’t have the Goldenblatts paying homage to my favorite married TV couple of the last decade on my AJLT scorecard; “Trick or Treat” is a colliding of worlds very specific to my interests. Suffice it to say, Charlotte and Harry cosplaying Elizabeth and Philip Jennings from The Americans wrinkled my brain. I first saw this episode a month ago, and I am still feeling perplexed, with a dollop of amusement.

There are two types of people in this world when it comes to dressing up for the spooky season: those who go all out with their ensemble and those who raid their closet for something that can be somehow fashioned to resemble a character, no matter how vague. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) fall into the first category, and despite how much she protests, so does Charlotte.

“We are husband and wife team of Russian spies in the ’80s. I’m Keri Russell, and he is Matthew Rhys. See, smoky eye, hair on one side,” Charlotte explains. Her comically over-the-top pout is a key part of her look but does little to convince her friends, who did not use lockdown to binge-watch the critically acclaimed spy drama. Given that the Goldenblatts then try to explain who they are to a man dressed as Batman (Charlotte is correct that this superhero is far from original), it is a gag predicated on how under the radar the series is. (While The Amercians did end five years ago, it is still available to watch on Hulu in all its six-season glory.)

But this reference has several more layers, including a callback later in the episode that underscores why this couple is so endearing—and cringey. On AJLT, it is hard to have one without the other—which also explains why each episode is a roller coaster of good and bad.

It is hilarious and highly spot-on for these characters that, when it comes to all of the wardrobe options from the series, Charlotte sticks to Elizabeth Jennings’ sexy, out-of-disguises look. (There is no way the Upper East Side maven is going to put on some oversized spectacles, an unflattering wig, and ’80s synthetics—though part of me would love to see Charlotte in this get-up or even the edgier look that I tried one Halloween.) To ensure viewers know how accurate Charlotte’s ensemble is, Harry and his wife are shown watching a first-season episode with Elizabeth sporting a now-familiar look. It is never in doubt that Charlotte will get the details right, even if she merely utilized what’s in her closet and no one gets the reference.

AJLT costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have also decked Harry out in a note-perfect imitation of a Season 6 Philip Jennings disguise, capturing the work of The Americans designer Katie Irish, from the ’80s leather jacket to the shirt and tie. So while Harry doesn’t know how long the series ran for (he tells Batman it was on FX for seven seasons when it was only six—though I would take an additional season), he does match his wife’s energy and enthusiasm at the party.

Watching the spy drama the day after the event seems to put Harry on edge, gauging by his reaction when Rock (Alexa Swinton) excitedly tells their parents about being approached by a modeling scout in the park. In Harry’s defense, this does have a nefarious plot written all over it. “This show has made you paranoid,” Charlotte exclaims as she eyes the embossed Ralph Lauren business card. What follows is an entertaining and illuminating parenting role reversal, in which Charlotte taps into her fun parent persona for once.

OK, Charlotte does make it a little bit about her, as she can’t help but dress in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren for the Polo campaign shoot. (Yes, she is still channeling Elizabeth Jennings in this ’80s Ralph ensemble, and this visual is for everyone who has seen The Americans.) This scene also plays into Davis as the Season 2 MVP, as her comedy timing should be celebrated. Yes, Harry’s attempt at spying while wearing the same wig, oversized specs, and a color block hoodie (Philip Jennings would never) is pure dork dad, leading me to watch through my fingers. However, even when the cringe levels rise, and it all turns a little sitcom-y, this couple is impossible to root against.

Take the previous episode when an issue with Harry’s “dust balls” meant that Charlotte couldn’t enjoy the pageantry of her husband’s ejaculation. That’s right, Charlotte compares jizz to the fireworks finale on the Fourth of July (and gets nicknamed a “cum slut” at brunch by Miranda), and goes about restoring this bedroom confetti with all the vim and vigor we have come to expect from the Type A character. Harry is game, goes to see the urologist, and partakes in Kegel exercises. “Two, three, four, slurp that sperm from the pelvic floor!” Charlotte is in full cheer mode, and Harry wholeheartedly partakes. Not only is this a valuable sexual health PSA about how aging can cause a dry orgasm, but the storyline also showcases Charlotte’s take-charge-infused love language.

Some husbands would worry about their sense of masculinity under similar circumstances, but part of Harry’s charm is he is unafraid to confront these physical shortcomings. Both Handler and Davis are committed to whatever is thrown their way and are equally attuned to playing the humor or emotion in a scene—or both.

Charlotte’s horniness for Harry is a recurring theme. No matter how buttoned up she appears, this is far from a new trait—even if her recent brief foray into talking like Samantha stopped Carrie dead in her tracks. In fact, while Charlotte veered from storyline to storyline in Season 1, rarely coming across as an actual human being, one of the most memorable scenes that actually worked for this character last year was when she told her friends about an awkward sexcapade. Lily walking in on her mom about to blow her dad revealed Charlotte’s fondness for this intimate act. This almost-fellatio wasn’t for an anniversary or a birthday. It was simply because Harry made a joke while Charlotte was on her knees, and she was into it. There ain’t nothing wrong with that.

Given how long the duo has been acting opposite each other, the lived-in quality is baked into their performances, and by now, it would be easy to phone it in. Dynamics can get stale or lazy; thankfully, the early spark and effortless chemistry are alive and well. Sure, it is thrilling to see Carrie dip her toe back in the casual dating pool and witness Miranda navigating the ups and downs of her new relationship with Che (OK, maybe that’s not as thrilling), but Charlotte’s solid marriage offers a valid third option. A decades-plus union can include as many quirks as a burgeoning one, and it is refreshing to see different shades of Charlotte and Harry’s dynamic taking center stage this season.

I have zero investment in the return of Aidan, and Steve is still a lost cause, but Harry is the one constant love interest this show has got right—though he should keep that wig in the Halloween dress-up box.

