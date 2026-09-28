Oscar Winner Barred From Talk Show Doc Deemed Too Dangerous
Anne Hathaway won’t be appearing on the popular series after all.
Anne Hathaway will not be eating spicy wings on her latest press tour.
The Oscar winner is promoting her new movie Verity, which includes a scene where her character appears on Hot Ones, the interview show where celebrities eat very spicy wings while answering questions. Hathaway, who is several months pregnant, revealed on the Talk of the Townsends podcast that her doctor specifically warned her off the series.
“I thought that I was gonna be able to do the Hot Ones challenge to do press for this film because it just made sense,” the actress explained. For the Hot Ones scene in Verity, before she became pregnant, Hathaway said, “We did the first three wings for real, and then I switched to dummy wings.”
Her baby news changed the press tour plan, though. “My doctor said I couldn’t do it because I might go into early labor. So I still haven’t done the gauntlet yet. I’m not sure when that’s gonna happen,” she added. “Maybe next year.”
This year has been a busy one for Hathaway, who won the 2013 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Les Misérables.
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She stars in 2026’s Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, and The End of Oak Street, in addition to Verity. In the latter film, Hathaway stars as a struggling artist in an adaptation of the psychological thriller novel from It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.
To promote all of her films, Hathaway has been on tour for most of the year while pregnant with the third child she shares with her husband Adam Shulman. She is due later this year.
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