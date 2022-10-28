Give Ariana Grande an Oscar for Her ‘Best in Show’ Halloween Tribute

Whatever you were planning to dress up as this Halloweekend, you’ll have to do it with the knowledge that Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies have already won Halloween; sorry, not sorry.

In a joint Instagram slideshow shared Friday afternoon, the two longtime BFFs—who have been tight ever since their Nickelodeon sitcom days—unveiled their impeccable, elaborate Best in Show-inspired costumes, complete with full recreations of some of the mockumentary movie’s funniest scenes. Because these two are nothing if not 1,000-percent committed to the bit.

In half of the slides, Grande dresses up as the buxom, spaced-out trophy wife Sheri Ann, played by Jennifer Coolidge in the 2000 comedy, while Gillies transforms into Christy, the competitive, spiky-haired handler of Sheri Ann’s prized poodle. We all know Grande does a killer Coolidge impression—she’s shown it off many times in the past, and even befriended the White Lotus actress, who appeared in her “Thank U, Next” video alongside Gillies. Seeing it here is just as *chef’s-kiss-perfect* as you remember.

But that’s not all—Grande and Gillies also dress up as Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara’s Best in Show characters: the lovable terrier parents Gerry and Cookie Fleck. Grande nails Gerry’s hilarious awkwardness (especially during that “two left feet” scene) and even sports his thick eyebrows and glasses, while the supremely underrated Gillies is pitch-perfect as curly-haired Cookie.

My only complaint is that these two notably mega-talented singers didn’t give us their take on Cookie and Gerry’s “God Loves a Terrier,” but other than that, it’s perfection.

Grande has been steadily proving herself a Queen of Halloween contender over the past few years (with all due respect to Heidi Klum), having wowed us in recent years with her painstakingly crafted Creature from the Black Lagoon and Twilight Zone costumes. Consider this yet another win for her (and for what I’m sure is a sizable team of stylists, assistants, and makeup artists that helped her make this happen).

It should be noted that Grande and Gillies apparently filmed these scenes back in May (which makes sense, since Grande is currently filming the Wicked movie overseas and recently went blond for the role), which some Halloween purists may consider cheating. But honestly, this Best in Show tribute is too awesome to care. Give them the equivalent of the Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show trophy immediately.