After a staggering Vanderpump Rules season finale, featuring the cast’s initial reactions to the Scandoval, Ariana Madix got the star treatment over at Watch What Happens Live, where she answered every single question left to ask about her current arch-nemeses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. She even threw some hilarious shade at Leviss’s curious pageant career.

Sporting another sultry “revenge” dress, Madix walked out to a #TeamAriana-themed Clubhouse packed with fans waving cutouts of her face. The 37-year-old left no stone unturned in regards to her ex-partner and former best friend’s sordid affair. It was a compelling and surprisingly emotional conclusion to the cheating scandal heard ’round the world. (Well, until this case is opened again at the upcoming reunion, that is.)

Until now, Cohen has hosted almost every Vanderpump Rules cast member on WWHL to get their takes on the Scandoval, aside from the central love triangle. That said, it was refreshing to finally hear from the woman at the center of it all, including her response to the not-so-shocking news yesterday that Sandoval and Leviss allegedly broke up.

“I don’t buy that at all,” Madix told Cohen. “[Leviss] was sending letters to my house like four days ago.”

Ahead of the finale, The Messenger reported that Sandoval had called off their relationship to focus on his music career. But Madix is calling bullshit, based on Sandoval and Leviss’ alleged communication. However, she said she doesn’t know what the letters contain.

“I just brought in the mail, saw it, put it on the table and walked away,” she explained, pointing out that “it was in [Leviss’s] handwriting.”

Despite their split, Madix and Sandoval are still both occupying their recently purchased farmhouse in Valley Village. Several cast members have said that Sandoval refuses to leave. However, Madix told Cohen that she still plans on selling the house.

Madix also opened up the much-smaller cheating scandal that predated Scandoval, involving claims that Sandoval slept with a woman, dubbed “Miami Girl” by the cast in Season 3. In the finale, Sandoval said that Madix was aware that he slept with her, despite her passionate denial of it on the show. On WWHL, Madix said she was trying to protect her then-partner.

“They slept together,” she admitted. “It was before he and I were exclusive. And I didn’t want people to think the absolute worst of the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with, so I defended him.”

Cohen asked Madix for her reaction to the reports that Leviss is seeking mental health treatment following the public backlash from the affair. So far, her whereabouts have been widely disputed by fans and other cast members, who claim she’s actually staying at a resort. Madix gave a classically sophisticated (yet shady) answer.

“I don’t know what she’s doing,” Madix said. “Obviously, mental health advocacy is very important to me. And I don’t know what her situation is at all, so I can’t really speak on it. I obviously don’t know her on any level. None of my friends know her on any level anymore.”

After taking a long pause, Madix concluded, “If she’s getting help, I think she needs it.” Good point!

