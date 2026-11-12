 Skip to main content
TV'S HOTTEST CLUB

‘SNL’ Icon Reveals Why He’s So ‘Resistant’ to Going Back

“I talk to my therapist about it all the time,” he said.

By Dana Herrnstadt

Bill Hader has revealed why he’s always been hesitant to return to Saturday Night Live.

The comedian was an SNL cast member from 2005 to 2013 and gained notoriety for characters like the flamboyant nightlife correspondent Stefon and for his impressions of Dateline’s Keith Morrison. Hader went on to create and star in the hit dark comedy series Barry, for which he won two Emmy Awards.

articles/2013/09/05/bill-hader-is-sad-to-leave-saturday-night-live-and-stefon-behind/130903-fallon-bill-hader-tease-embed_tvxwso

Bill Hader as Stefon on “Weekend Update.”

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank, via Getty

Though he’s hosted SNL twice since his departure, in 2014 and 2018, Hader told Puck’s Matt Belloni that he struggles with the idea of returning to Studio 8H. He’s been open about having stage fright-induced panic attacks during his eight years on the show, and he once suffered migraine so painful he lost his vision before heading onstage.

Hader was one of a very small handful of prominent SNL alums who declined to appear in the SNL50 special in 2025. He told Belloni that his absence was due to both a scheduling conflict with his daughter and his house burning down in the Palisades wildfires. However, he also said he’d been waffling over the decision before that.

(L-R) Matt Belloni and Bill Hader.

(L-R) Matt Belloni and Bill Hader.

YouTube/ The Town with Matt Belloni

“To be fair, before the house burned down, I was kind of going, ‘I don’t know,’” Hader said on The Town with Matt Belloni podcast. “My daughter had something going on, and I am always resistant to go back. I’ve always been that way. I don’t know what it is. And it changes. You might catch me in a moment where I’m fine.”

When Belloni asked him whether it was his anxiety or “a desire to move on” that held him back, Hader said, “It’s a bit of both.” He also said he’s aware that people want a reprisal of his characters.

“I talk to my therapist about it all the time,” Hader said. “She’s like, ‘I know the house burned down, and I know you guys are living in a hotel, but, Stefon!’”

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 - Bill Hader (L) poses with his Oustanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Barry" and Henry Winkler with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award, also for "Barry." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bill Hader and actor Henry Winkler both won Emmy Awards for their performances in “Barry” in 2018.

MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

He received an invitation from his former castmate Andy Samberg to appear in an SNL50 digital short about how “every single person who ever worked at SNL had anxiety.” But Hader turned that down, too.

When Samberg asked, “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that,’” Hader said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in August 2025. “He’s like, ‘Why?’ and I’m like, ‘Because I’m anxious!’”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt Editorial Intern, Obsessed

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW