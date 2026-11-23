His guest couldn’t get a word in, and Maher’s podcast audience was not pleased.

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Bill Maher’s podcast listeners would like him to be quiet.

Months after Maher grimaced as Wanda Sykes told him on national television that she would like to hear a “little less” from the talkative host, his Club Random listeners agreed, after he spent a large chunk of his interview with rock legend and Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson talking her ear off.

“Looking for a part 2 where Ann starts talking!” one peeved commenter wrote on YouTube beneath the podcast episode, which spans an hour and 15 minutes.

Fans were annoyed they didn't get to hear much from Ann Wilson during the hour-long interview. Club Random/YouTube

Wilson, 76, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, hardly got a word in, however, and Maher’s fans were not happy about it.

“Really bad interview,” wrote one commenter. “Poor Ann has to sit through Bill’s yammering.”

Agreed another, “Let Ann Wilson—a true musical genius—talk,” as one joked, “Did Ann speak? I missed it.”

Wilson re-entered the spotlight after undergoing cancer treatment. Rick Diamond/Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Wilson stepped away from public appearances during her 2024 cancer treatment. She re-emerged this year to promote her upcoming documentary, Ann Wilson: In My Voice, and her album Consecrated Ground.

The singer announced on Instagram that she “underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” and later recalled her emotional journey through preventative chemotherapy in June during an interview with Good Morning America.

Maher's fans roasted him for "yammering" throughout the interview. YouTube

Wilson didn’t have the opportunity to share more during her chat with Maher, who talked extensively throughout the interview. One user wrote, “Great guests, but it is always about you???” Another described the “trainwreck” interview as “Bill having a conversation with Bill.”

One joked, “Enjoyed Bill’s one-hour monologue. Glad Ann could be there for that.” And another quipped, “Thank you, Ann, for listening to Bill for an hour without interrupting him too much 🤗”

Fans ripped Maher for not having better questions for the star. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

One begged Maher to “read the comments,” which consisted of suggestions for the host, like “write down some interview questions next time” and “rebook” the rock icon.

“What a great storytelling session this could have been! All her years of personal and professional capers would be great!” one Wilson fan said.

Others gave up on Maher entirely: “If another podcaster or chat is out there, please get Ann on so we can get a proper interview, conversation.”

After all, wrote one commenter, “Ann is in the Rock Hall of Fame. Bill owns an iPod.”

One said Wilson was the real victim of the futile chat. “I can’t believe Ann sat through this. I think she couldn’t wait for it to end.”

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