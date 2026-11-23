Bill Maher, 70, Blasted for ‘Trainwreck’ Interview With Rock Icon
His guest couldn’t get a word in, and Maher’s podcast audience was not pleased.
Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Bill Maher’s podcast listeners would like him to be quiet.
Months after Maher grimaced as Wanda Sykes told him on national television that she would like to hear a “little less” from the talkative host, his Club Random listeners agreed, after he spent a large chunk of his interview with rock legend and Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson talking her ear off.
“Looking for a part 2 where Ann starts talking!” one peeved commenter wrote on YouTube beneath the podcast episode, which spans an hour and 15 minutes.
Wilson, 76, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, hardly got a word in, however, and Maher’s fans were not happy about it.
“Really bad interview,” wrote one commenter. “Poor Ann has to sit through Bill’s yammering.”
Agreed another, “Let Ann Wilson—a true musical genius—talk,” as one joked, “Did Ann speak? I missed it.”
Wilson stepped away from public appearances during her 2024 cancer treatment. She re-emerged this year to promote her upcoming documentary, Ann Wilson: In My Voice, and her album Consecrated Ground.
The singer announced on Instagram that she “underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” and later recalled her emotional journey through preventative chemotherapy in June during an interview with Good Morning America.
Wilson didn’t have the opportunity to share more during her chat with Maher, who talked extensively throughout the interview. One user wrote, “Great guests, but it is always about you???” Another described the “trainwreck” interview as “Bill having a conversation with Bill.”
One joked, “Enjoyed Bill’s one-hour monologue. Glad Ann could be there for that.” And another quipped, “Thank you, Ann, for listening to Bill for an hour without interrupting him too much 🤗”
One begged Maher to “read the comments,” which consisted of suggestions for the host, like “write down some interview questions next time” and “rebook” the rock icon.
“What a great storytelling session this could have been! All her years of personal and professional capers would be great!” one Wilson fan said.
Others gave up on Maher entirely: “If another podcaster or chat is out there, please get Ann on so we can get a proper interview, conversation.”
After all, wrote one commenter, “Ann is in the Rock Hall of Fame. Bill owns an iPod.”
One said Wilson was the real victim of the futile chat. “I can’t believe Ann sat through this. I think she couldn’t wait for it to end.”
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…