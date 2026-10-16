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WINE AND DINE

Bill Maher, 70, Busted Dining With Trump and MAGA Icon at White House

The comedian can’t seem to get away from the president.

By Julia Ornedo

Bill Maher’s hot-and-cold relationship with President Donald Trump has taken yet another turn.

The comedian, 70, had dinner with Trump, 80, just weeks after the president tore into him in a scathing Truth Social post—according to MAGA musician Kid Rock.

Rock, 55, revealed in an interview with Fox & Friends on Friday that he had dinner with Trump, Maher, and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith at the White House on Thursday night as he railed against Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan.

Actor Bill Maher and Donald Trump attend the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2004.

Bill Maher and Donald Trump in 2004. The two have long had a love-hate relationship.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“The point I would like to make with, especially El-Sayed, is that we need to be very careful. And even friends like my friend, Bill Maher, agree with me on this, with these ideologies that I don’t believe are compatible with Western civilization,” Rock, who hails from Michigan, ranted.

“I think actually Black men, educated Black men, my friends in Detroit and other areas are really our best shot,” he continued. “And also people like, you know, last night I’m having dinner at the White House with the president, Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith. One thing we all wholeheartedly agreed on is that socialism and communism has no place to have a foothold in our government. And this guy’s screaming socialism.”

Bill Maher delivers his monologue on Real Time with Bill Maher, September 11, 2026.
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The remark quickly derailed the conversation, with hosts eagerly asking Rock how the dinner went.

“It was epic,” Rock bragged. “There’s so many points I could do a whole hour on it.”

“Everything from socialism and communism to the war in Iran to, I think Bill Maher was talking about getting, you know, our interpreters and things back from Afghanistan that helped us out. Stephen A. Smith was very much engaged in talking about unemployment with Black women and, you know, the funding of HBCUs,” he revealed.

Kid Rock

MAGA musician Kid Rock revealed that he got dinner with President Donald Trump, Bill Maher, and Stephen A. Smith on Thursday.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The talent agency representing Maher did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the dinner and Rock’s remarks. Maher himself previously teased on his Club Random podcast that he was getting dinner with Trump again following their first one in March 2025.

“He just, out of the blue, ‘Let’s have dinner again.’ I was like, ‘Great.’ And he was really nice. Like, ‘I promise I won’t say bad things about you like I did the last time.’ And I texted back, and I said, ‘You know what, you’re the president of the United States. Say whatever the f--- you want,’” Maher said Monday.

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The dinner marks the latest in the long-running love-hate relationship between Maher and Trump.

Trump has called Maher all sorts of names over the years, from “low ratings dummy” and “ratings challenged,” to a “Highly Overrated Lightweight.” Just last month, Trump unloaded on Maher in a bitter Truth Social post for reasons still unknown.

DonaldTrump and Bill Maher
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Truth Social / Donald Trump

Presumably referring to the show Real Time with Bill Maher, Trump wrote, “Bill Maher’s ratings are so low that it is hard to believe his show can continue. In many ways it’s SAD because, in actuality, I like him. Republicans should stop using him as a sounding board, however. It makes them look sooo weak and foolish!”

“Trump’s convention on Fox News got less than [Sean] Hannity and [Greg] Gutfeld get on a regular night, and I’m the low-ratings dummy?” Maher later hit back.

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Julia Ornedo
Julia OrnedoReporter

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