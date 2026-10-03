Bill Maher, 70, Fires Off Message to Trumpy New Bosses

Bill Maher has a warning for his new Skydance bosses ahead of the $111 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. merger closing.

“Paramount now owns Warner Discovery, which owns HBO, which owns my a--,” the 70-year-old comedian said during Friday’s monologue on Real Time with Bill Maher. “Whoever owns me now, don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me.”

“Did you see what he said about me this weekend? He said my ratings are so low, ‘it’s just sad,’” he added.

A federal judge cleared the way for the merger last week after approving a settlement between Paramount and a group of state attorneys general that sued to block the controversial deal.

The deal is expected to close on Tuesday.

On Friday, Trump-friendly Paramount CEO David Ellison said the combined company will be called “Skydance” after his own media and entertainment company.

Former Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz will co-head the combined media conglomerate with Ellison.

Maher also took a jab at Trump, addressing him directly in the monologue.

“You know what, Mr. President? Your insults don’t bother me,” he said.

“Make up whatever s--- you want about me, just don’t mention I went to Cornell,” Maher added, referencing the ongoing inquiry into gang rape allegations at Cornell University.

Maher has been a frequent target of the president's wrath. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Earlier this week, Maher drew Trump’s ire in an 8 a.m. Truth Social rant.

“Bill Maher’s ratings are so low that it’s hard to believe his show can continue,” the president wrote. “In many ways it’s SAD because, in actuality, I like him. Republicans should stop using him as a sounding board, however. It makes them look sooo weak and foolish!”