DON, YOU OK? Bill Maher Stunned by Trump’s Shock Response to MAGA Bloodbath The president’s candid reaction shocked even his own frenemy.

Even Bill Maher is growing worried about President Donald Trump over his reaction to his crushing midterm defeat.

The comedian, 70, feigned concern for his frenemy Trump, 80, after the president sounded unlike himself in a Fox News interview after Democrats swept the elections.

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Trump called into Fox on election night to give the Democrats kudos for their resounding victory over Republicans.

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“Congratulations to the Democrats, they did a good job,” he said. “They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years and they finally got it.

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The remarks left Maher in disbelief during his Friday monologue on Real Time with Bill Maher.

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“Here’s something I could not have predicted, which is Trump’s reaction to the election,” he said. “He said, ‘Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job.’”

A wide-eyed Maher looked around him and stepped closer to the camera before addressing the president directly.

Bill Maher feigned concern for President Donald Trump over his response to the midterms results. Real Time with Bill Maher

“Don, are you OK?” he asked. “I know we’ve been feuding. You sound unwell. You’re not even gonna fake it was rigged? I mean…”

Maher and Trump’s relationship has been hot and cold for decades. Most recently, the president threw an unhinged Truth Social meltdown at the comedian, whom he branded a “complete and total loser” just after they got dinner together at the White House.

Trump admitted to Fox that he was “a little bit surprised” by the midterm results and insisted the GOP would have won if he were on the ballot, citing turnout at his campaign rallies during a panic tour just before Nov. 3.

“Look, they got out for the rallies. You never saw rallies that big,” he said. “I thought that I could transfer those people into candidates, but maybe in certain cases—you know, don’t forget, we had a lot of candidates that did win also… But I’m a little surprised. I thought they’d do better.”

Maher, for his part, said he always knew the blue tsunami was coming.

“I hate to gloat, but, sorry, I have to do a little of it because everybody was hedging about this election. ‘Oh, don’t count your chickens—it’s gonna be closer than you think.’ I never bought into that bulls–t,” he said.

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