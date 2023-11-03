Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke came face-to-face for the first time after Radke abruptly called off their engagement in September. The two kept it short and sweet for the most part, except for Hubbard, who made some quips about her canceled wedding throughout the panel.

Writer Brian Moylan, who moderated the discussion, started the panel addressing the elephant in the room. Hubbard had spilled on the details of the shocking breakup in an interview for Us Weekly this week. But she admitted that she was nervous talking about it in front of hundreds of fans at BravoCon—although she warmed up throughout the panel.

“I’m really nervous,” she said before the crowd tried to encourage her with cheers. “I’m not going to lie. I’m shaking.”

“This is the first time I’ve seen Carl,” Hubbard said. “And yeah, we don’t really speak unless he’s coming to the apartment to get some stuff. And yeah, that’s really it.”

“I’m grateful to be here,” Radke replied when asked how he felt about being at the panel. “I’m nervous as well. It’s emotional. But honestly, I’m just proud to be a part of this show, proud to be a part of Bravo in front of all these fans. So I’m glad to be here.”

The crowd seemed pretty divided over which side to take in the breakup, with Radke and Hubbard receiving equal support. However, there were some audible groans from parts of the audience when Radke’s face first appeared on the monitor.

While Radke was able to avoid the straight-up boos Tom Sandoval received during the Vanderpump Rules panel, he didn’t walk away totally unscathed. Hubbard made sure to get her digs in throughout the conversation.

At one point, part-time Summer House cast member Andrea Denver announced that he had gotten engaged and asked the cast members for advice on planning his wedding. Hubbard smugly replied, “don’t cancel it.”

And during the Q&A, a fan asked Hubbard about possibly becoming a Real Housewife of New York City one day. She answered with an eye roll, “I thought I was going to be a housewife, turns out I have no wedding.” The crowd went into hysterics.

Overall, the cast’s talking over each other throughout the panel somehow managed to be more awkward than Hubbard and Radke’s engagement—no pun intended—with one another. It looks like fans will have to wait until next season’s reunion, where Andy Cohen will bring out all the emotions.