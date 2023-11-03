Things are already getting off to a rough start for Tom Sandoval at this year’s BravoCon. During the SUR’ving It Up With The Cast of Vanderpump Rules panel, the Tom Tom owner was booed several times by hundreds of attendees. Even his random attempts to win the audience over with his biceps in the middle of the panel didn’t do him well.

Hundreds of fans flocked to Gold Stage at Caesar's Forum to see the Vanderpump Rules cast—including Lisa Vanderpump, who didn’t attend last year’s BravoCon—to talk about the upcoming season and, of course, the Scandoval.

Luckily, for Sandoval, the crowd did not have an opportunity to boo him during his entrance to the stage, as the cast was brought out together. However, once the Q&A started, he could barely get a word out while generating some loud boos and groans. When moderator Karamo Brown asked Sandoval how felt about facing hundreds of his haters in a giant convention center, the reality star tried to keep it positive.

“Yeah, we’re in Vegas with our buddy,” he said, gesturing to Vanderpump to his right. “It’s BravoCon. The fans are amazing.”

In the middle of Sandoval getting booed, he was even upstaged by Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd, who walked through the audience with his dog Giggy in hand and immediately caught everyone’s attention.

Sandoval was also confronted with boos when he was asked by a fan during the Q&A if he could change anything from the last season and responded no.

During the Q&A, Andy Cohen made a special appearance to ask James Kennedy and Sandoval about their ripped physiques. Kennedy took that as a cue to rip off his shirt and challenge Sandoval to a push-up contest. Sandoval took off his shirt too, evoking a very visceral reaction from his ex. “I needed a trigger warning,” Madix groaned. Unfortunately, Sandoval ended up taking another L. Kennedy won the contest with ease.

Meanwhile, Madix looked calm and collected, fresh from performing on Dancing With the Stars. Before Brown could even ask Madix her first question, the audience broke out into cheers at the sound of her name. Regarding filming the next season with her ex, Madix didn’t sound that enthused.

“I know what filming was like for me,” Madix said with a shrug. “I can’t speak for anyone else. It was weird. It was different. It was difficult. And thank God that it’s behind me.”

Fans also got a sneak peak of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which looks even more dramatic in the aftermath of the Scandoval. At one point, Madix threatens to call her lawyers on Sandoval for “trying to kill her dog.” The cast seemed to agree that the upcoming season, premiering in January, was a bit bleak. Undoubtedly, it will be less bleak than Sandoval doing push-ups in the middle of a panel.