DISS TRACK Rock Legend Trolls Trump With Brutal Epstein Song The Canadian rocker has mocked Donald Trump’s attempts to rename Lake Ontario in his new single. Kevin Mazur, Getty Images and Jonathan Ernst, Reuters

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has taunted President Donald Trump over his war in Iran, his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and his desire to rename Lake Ontario, in his new single of the same name.

In the song, Adams, 66, doesn’t name Trump but compares a leader to a baby having a tantrum.

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“But things weren’t going his way in Iran, so like a baby tossing the toys from the pram...” the rocker sings.

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The lyrics say that Trump’s attempt to rename Lake Ontario “feels like another distraction, while the Epstein files were getting traction.”

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“One day they’ll come out, and we’ll say “there you go,” And then we’ll all dive into Lake Ontario," Adams continues.

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The “Summer of ‘69” singer nods to the Great Lake’s Indigenous roots and industrial history.

Bryan Adams performing in Belgium in 1988. Gie Knaeps/Gie Knaeps, Getty Images

He sings that the lake’s name is a “First Nation’s name,” not an “executive order.”

In “Lake Ontario,” Adams sings that after years of war and conflict have ceased, “it just took one dude to break that peace.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to a map with "Lake America" written on it as he attends an event to sign an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

In a statement announcing the release of his new single, the “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” singer writes, “Empires and regimes, dictators and kings, they all come and go. Lake Ontario is forever. This is a song for all the sane people on both shores who know that the current madness will pass, and that Lake Ontario will always be Lake Ontario.”

Adams, who is rumored to have once had an affair with Princess Diana, has a history of trolling Trump through his music.

Bryan Adams has a song titled "Diana," which is assumed to be about Princess Diana. Tim Graham/Tim Graham, Getty Images

On Canada Day in July, he released “51st State,” a song rejecting Trump’s threats to annex Canada.

“Let me give you some advice, mister—you might have too much on your plate,” Adams sings, without naming Trump. “Go’n load us up with tariffs, but we’ll never be the 51st state.”

The single teases Adams’ new album, How’s It Goin’, which he describes as a musical love letter to Canada. The full album will be released on November 6.

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