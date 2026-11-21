NEW DETAILS Cause of Death Revealed for Sitcom Star, 63 The stand-up comedian and actor starred in “Yes, Dear” for six years. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic # 2

The cause of Anthony Clark’s death has been revealed. The star of the 2000s CBS sitcom Yes, Dear died from septic shock, according to a death certificate obtained by People. Influenza A and chronic alcoholism were also included as underlying conditions, while acute kidney failure was listed as a significant contributing factor. Clark died at age 63 on Nov. 10, according to a social media post by his Yes, Dear co-star Mike O’Malley. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows… He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations,” O’Malley wrote. Clark’s stand-up career began with an HBO comedy special in 1995. He later landed parts in various films, including The Thing Called Love, The Rock, and Dogfight. Clark played Greg Warner on Yes, Dear from 2000 to 2006 and later hosted NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

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