SHOCK NEWS Cindy Crawford’s Only Son Presley Gerber Dies at 27 The model reportedly died at a rehab facility.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, has died at 27.

Gerber died on Sunday at a rehab facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. TMZ was the first to report the death.

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A representative for his mother, businessman father Rande Gerber, and model and actress sister Kaia Gerber told TMZ, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in May 2026. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

A cause of death has not been announced. An autopsy has yet to be completed, TMZ reported.

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Gerber was signed by IMG Models when he was just 15, and appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign as well as modeling for Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino.

Presley Gerber, model and son of Cindy Crawford, at the Berlin Fashion Week in 2019. picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image

He appeared on the Studio 22 podcast in May 2023 to discuss growing up in the modeling industry with his famous mother.

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He also opened up about some of his personal battles. “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” Gerber said.

Presley Walker Gerber attends the World Premiere of "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

He added, “I learned from other people’s mistakes. Well, I tried to. I like to make them myself, and then learn the hard way because then it sticks.”

During the interview, Gerber said he wanted to use his platform to help others, including posting “Mental Health Mondays” videos on his Instagram account.

“Whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body... I mean, it could be anything, and there’s no judgment... I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things, and what I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber attend the Haute Living Celebration at Casa Tua on November 03, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Presley was charged with a DUI in December 2019, when he was 19. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI program, as well as doing two days of community service.

In 2020, the model had the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattooed on his right cheek, documenting the process on Instagram. “I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me,” he posted in an Instagram Story a month later, reported People. In 2021, he had the tattoo removed.

Model Presley Gerber walks at New York Fashion Week in 2018. Ron Adar/WireImage

In March, Gerber posted a video prior to undergoing an “ibogaine flood dose,” in Mexico. The treatment, which is not legal in the U.S., can be used for addiction, among other ailments.

“Praying it’s the last time I have to come back,” he said in the social media caption. “Next time I’d like to choose.”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford poses with her daughter Kaia Gerber, and son Presley Gerber in 2015. Anthony Kwan/Getty

His sister Kaia, 25, who also started her career as a model, has a starring role in this year’s FX drama The Shards.

She spoke to Vogue last month about what the magazine called her brother’s “decade-long struggle with drug addiction.”

Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber attend the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on February 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” Kaia said. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

She added that her brother’s transparency about his problems was refreshing.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber arrives at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything–and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world,” she said. “And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

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