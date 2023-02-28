‘Cocaine Bear’ Is Trying Too Hard to Be the Next Big Meme

Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.

There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.

We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell you exactly what our writers think you should See and what you can Skip from the past week’s crowded entertainment landscape.

Skip: Cocaine Bear

Cocaine Bear could be silly, bombastic fun if it wasn’t so high on its own supply. A coked-out bear can only sustain laughter for so long. There has to be some semblance of a plot other than the fact that the bear would just be really annoying at parties.

Here’s Nick Schager’s take:

“Cocaine Bear is about a bear that does cocaine, and like its spiritual predecessor Snakes on a Plane, its wild title and premise are just about all that it has going for it. Even the fact that Elizabeth Banks’ film is loosely based on a true story turns out to be inconsequential; the primary failing of this R-rated black comedy has nothing to do with its realism (or lack thereof) but, instead, with its broad, cartoonish, desperate-to-be-outrageous humorlessness. The only snorts it warrants are of the disdainful variety.

Jimmy Warden’s script believes that asking audiences to repeatedly laugh at its central conceit is enough, or at least that’s the persistent impression one gleans from a story that otherwise features no distinctive characters, funny one-liners, or witty scenarios. To call the proceedings one-note is to oversell their depth; the sheer dearth of ideas in this fiasco is almost impressively profound.”

Read more

See: The Reluctant Traveler

The Reluctant Traveler is a show made by and for dads. But that doesn’t mean everyone else can’t enjoy Eugene Levy’s travel show, as the actor thursts his Canadian neuroses onto the world. It may just activate post-pandemic wanderlust!

Here’s Coleman Spilde’s take:

“Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler is simple series that goes down easy. If you’re looking for something endlessly daring, you’re better off in the calloused palms of Zac Efron of Bear Grylls. Instead, The Reluctant Traveler is designed to capitalize on its host’s posh personality, sending Levy off into splendid spots across the globe to venture into new cultures, but never too far from the comforts of five-star luxury. That makes The Reluctant Traveler sort of the anti-adventurer’s adventure. A chic mix of high and low sails through the eight-episode season, every voyage is buoyed by Levy’s consistently hilarious combination of dad jokes and human anxieties.

Many people find that expanding their horizons is filled with roadblocks: where to stay, what to eat, what to do, how to immerse themselves in places where they might not speak the language. The Reluctant Traveler is a wonderful way for equally jittery hermits to see that there’s enough out there for introverts, too. This might be the perfect television for fathers who have sunken so hard into their recliners they’ve made a dad-sized dent, but it’s just as effective for anyone with a touch of pandemic-induced agoraphobia. We have but one life to live. Why not spend our time embracing the world around us, instead of languishing in what’s familiar? Levy is proof that, even at 75, it’s never too late to step a brogue loafer outside of your comfort zone.”

Read more.

See: Bel-Air

Bel-Air Season 2 has managed to shake off the suspicions that come with being a dark, gritty Fresh Prince reboot, instead becoming a pulpy teen drama. Here’s hoping this Aunt Viv won’t be replaced by Season 3.

Here’s Kyndall Cunningham’s take:

“Feeding our cultural obsession with 'gritty' storytelling, Bel-Air presented itself as a darker, more authentic take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when it premiered on Peacock last year. Ultimately, the reboot was more glossy than gritty, melodramatic but not really macabre. The episode’s conflicts and overall structure resembled a network soap rather than something intentionally provocative or experimental, like Euphoria. It turns out, that’s a great thing. For the most part—certainly, in regards to ratings—those creative decisions and bucking those trends has been a recipe for success.

More than its actual source material, Bel-Air offers a certain nostalgia for addictive, adolescent dramas like The O.C, The CW’s 90210 and previous eras of Degrassi. In its second season, which premiered on Feb. 23, it continues to scratch this itch. Once again, creator and executive producer Morgan Cooper and the show’s writers combine teen hijinks, family drama, and afterschool special-esque lessons in a way that’s compelling and not annoyingly didactic.”

Read more.

See: We Have a Ghost

We Have a Ghost is a meandering but delightfully ridiculous sci-fi comedy starring David Harbour as a ghost who goes viral and Jennifer Coolidge in a giant, auburn bouffant. Sounds like renaissance cinema to me!

Here’s Fletcher Peters’ take:

“There are a handful of films that were made to be featured on Mystery Science Theater 3000. Perhaps that’s a little too dated for the Netflix generation (though the streamer rebooted the hilarious movie commentary show in 2017)—think CinemaSins, the snarky movie analysis YouTube channel, but less cynical and more goofy. If Netflix were still releasing new episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000 today, its new movie We Have A Ghost would be the perfect sci-fi romp to be jeered and teased by Joel and The Mads.

Without that as an option, you’ll have to prepare the witty commentary on your own. Before watching We Have A Ghost, a horror comedy featuring David Harbour as a friendly house ghost, make sure to gather a handful of friends, who will add commentary like, “Why is Anthony Mackie trying to pimp the phantom out into porn?” The movie feels like a bloated SNL Halloween sketch—which, if you like to laugh at cheesy movies, is probably a good thing. Like the Fear Street trilogy, We Have a Ghost boasts good humor, a few thrills, and a gaggle of larger-than-life characters to keep the Amblinesque sci-fi comedy fun and lighthearted.”

Read more.

Sign up for our See Skip newsletter here to find out which new shows and movies are worth watching, and which aren’t.