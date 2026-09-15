Colbert Sends Message to Hollywood’s MAGA Overlords at Emmys
The late-night icon is fighting on a different stage.
Stephen Colbert, 62, has urged the increasingly Trump-friendly Hollywood bosses to protect late-night TV during his Emmy acceptance speech.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series. The show’s last episode aired in May after Paramount caved to the Trump administration’s pressure and announced The Late Show’s cancellation in July 2025.
“Thank you so much, on behalf of the over 200 people who threw themselves at this show for 11 years, to try to do the best show they possibly could for you,” Colbert said in his acceptance speech. “The thing about these late shows is that, besides being a really good, steady job, they require so many people.”
“They’re a fantastic incubator for young people to come in, to learn to work professionally, on a deadline, in cooperation, in collaboration,” he continued. “And that is the future of our business that we have to look after.”
In addition to advocating for preserving late-night TV’s unique environment, Colbert tried to do a solid for his former staff members.
“I got some great news,” he said. “They’re all tech-avail. Hire them. They will make your show better; they will make your day easier.”
He then said he’d interviewed countless people in the theater over his career, both on The Late Show and The Colbert Report. He jokingly apologized for forgetting to play film clips during their segments.
Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“Thank you for coming on to talk to this idiot,” he quipped. “You were the perfect guest.”
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…