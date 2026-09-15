BACK TO BASICS Colbert Teases Big Return to Late-Night TV on Emmy Red Carpet The host’s late-night comeback is fast approaching.

Stephen Colbert is gearing up for his triumphant return to late-night TV.

Colbert is Tuesday’s guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, marking his first late-night appearance since CBS’ MAGA-induced cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet Monday night said that Kimmel is “always fun.”

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“I wonder what we’ll talk about,” he joked, alluding to their shared history with Donald Trump.

The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! are both nominated for several Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Series, along with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, John Stewart’s The Daily Show, and SNL.

Kimmel and Colbert Scott Kowalchyk/Getty

Colbert said that, for the first time, both shows could win in the same category because of a change in voting procedures. Kimmel and Colbert have endorsed one another for the award.

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“There are five of us nominated, and the vote is ‘Do you think this show deserves an Emmy?’ And any show that gets more than 90 percent ‘yes’ response on that wins. So more than one person could win tonight.”

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“But you know what?” he continued. “I’d be very happy for him if they do. They so deserve it. They do such a great show. And Jimmy himself is just the loveliest guy. And so are John and Jon and the piece at SNL.”

Regarding life after The Late Show, Colbert had few complaints.

“I miss the folks that I work with, but I spend a lot more time with my wife, and that’s pretty good,” he said. Colbert did, however, reveal in the same interview that his wife Evie “hates” his new beard.

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