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Bobby Lee, 55, thinks he was “terrible” on MADtv.

His debut stand-up special , Bobby Lee: Finally, airs Nov. 27 on Hulu. After nearly 30 years in comedy, including eight years on MADtv, Lee’s first special is long overdue.

“I just wanted someone to ask me to do one, and Hulu asked,” Lee told Obsessed: The Podcast about the special. “So I was like, ‘I’ll do one finally,’ but I didn’t know how it worked. When Hulu came with a little deal, I was like, ‘That sounds cool,’ and I did it. And now I have no more material.”

Before his special, Lee was a cast member on the Fox sketch comedy series MADtv from 2001 until the show went off the air in 2009. On the show, Lee became known for impersonating journalist Connie Chung and for playing the fictional translator Bae Sung, among other outlandish characters.

“I wanted to get fired,” the comedian told Obsessed: The Podcast. “I would vocally say out loud, ‘Hey guys, fire me. I’m not right for the show.’ I just hated it.”

Bobby Lee co-hosts the comedy podcast "TigerBelly." YouTube/ TigerBelly

Lee is a comedian and podcaster who just finished his first stand-up tour as a headliner, The Finally Tour. He’s been a stand-up for over 30 years and has co-hosted the comedy podcast TigerBelly since 2015 with his ex-girlfriend and fellow comedian Khalyla Kuhn; since 2020, he’s also co-hosted Bad Friends with Andrew Santino. Lee has appeared in movies like Pineapple Express and shows like Reservation Dogs and And Just Like That.

MADtv was Lee’s breakout role, but he said he couldn’t stand working there for the first few seasons.

“The first two years, three years on the show, I was absolutely terrible,” he said. “I was terrible at table reads. I had no idea what was going on. I had never really done a lot. You know, when you’re doing a live sketch in front of a live studio audience, it’s a play. I don’t know how to do it.”

Bobby Lee (back left) and the rest of the "MADtv" cast. Fox

Lee was new to sketch comedy when he landed a spot in the cast. Having a background in stand-up comedy and experience with open mics helped, but he still felt like the sketch comedians he was working with, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein, were out of his league. He didn’t know the film jargon that cast and crew members threw around on set, and he felt miles behind.

“I had to learn everything,” he said. “I had to learn what a jib camera was, or a mark, or how show business worked, vocalizing on stage. I was an open mic-er as a stand-up and thrown in front of dudes that are so proficient at doing sketch and grew up doing it. I felt like I was drowning.”

But Lee added that he “got a hang of it after a couple of years.” It helped that he started playing himself in addition to his slew of sketch characters, which allowed him to hone his particular comedic voice. The ability to perform his own “Bobby Lee-isms” on-air made him feel much “more comfortable,” he said.

Bobby Lee as Connie Chung. Fox

“I would do Connie Chung, and I would do all the things they would ask me to do, but it wasn’t in my wheelhouse to do it,” he continued. “It was a stretch.”

Lee was MADtv’s first and only Asian American cast member. Before he joined the show, Borstein became famous for her recurring character Ms. Swan, a vaguely Asian older woman whose catchphrase—“He look-a like a man”—was denounced as racist at the time and has aged even more poorly.

Borstein, who is not Asian, told the Daily Beast in 2025 that she would make different choices now about the character.

“Why it really wasn’t fair or cool is because we had no other representation on that show,” she said. “We had no Asian writers. Bobby Lee joined later. But really, the things we were doing on that show, we just had no concept of any of that. We were just pushing the envelope, trying to be really funny. And it was an absolute blast at the time. But now you look back and go, that’s not entirely comfortable.”

Alex Borstein attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

Lee, though, said Ms. Swan didn’t offend him, and that he “loved the character.” Borstein’s final season of MADtv was Lee’s first season (he was, in part, hired to replace her), and after she left, producers even asked Lee to take over the character. He said no.

“It wouldn’t ever work,” he said. “I can’t do it. I just can’t. Just vocally, I can’t do it. She has such a high-pitched sound; I wouldn’t have been able to do it. And number two, there’s just no way I would have done that. So I said no, adamantly. Absolutely not. And that was the last time they even asked.”

Bobby Lee’s stand-up special, Finally, is streaming on Hulu starting Friday, Nov. 27.

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