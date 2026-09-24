‘Daily Show’ Exposes Melania’s Next Documentary ‘Cash Grab’

The Daily Show exposed Melania Trump’s upcoming “cash grab”: another Amazon docuseries that “no one is asking for.”

The first lady resurfaced in public to promote her next vanity project, appearing on Fox & Friends to discuss the two-part docuseries set to air later this year. The series is a sequel to Melania, her widely panned Amazon-MGM documentary that was labeled everything from a grift to a flop.

“This is her first big media appearance since her press tour for her Melania documentary,” began Desi Lydic.

“And if you’re one of the people who left the theater wishing that it was two hours longer, good news.”

Melania, 56, told the Fox hosts that her next series will be “very different from what is in the movie,” adding, “It’s more conversation, one-on-one with me.”

The normally work-shy Melania Trump visited the Fox News studio after giving a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. Screengrab/Fox News

Lydic retorted, “Melania, I love you, but unless you’re living with Nathan Fielder in this thing, no one is asking for this. The only thing people want to know is what you fed your kid to make him eight feet tall.”

The first lady didn’t reveal an exact release date, saying the series will come “any day. November, maybe November.” Lydic responded, saying, “You don’t have a date yet? You need a more specific timeline than that. It’s a documentary, not your husband’s war.”

“Some day in November can’t come soon enough,” she said sarcastically.

Advertising for the Amazon documentary of First Lady, Melania Trump in London. Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The Daily Show created a mock trailer for the series, stitching together footage from Melania’s interview and her first documentary, with an announcer declaring, “And if you think this is just another cash grab like the last movie, you’re wrong. It could be about anything. She’s been talking about robots a lot lately. Maybe that.”

Melania was directed by alleged sex offender Brett Ratner and was mired in other controversies. The loosely structured documentary was reportedly purchased by Jeff Bezos’s Amazon for $40 million. Another $35 million was spent on promoting it. Ultimately, the film brought in $16.7 million at the box office and spent very few weeks on the chart, despite Amazon’s attempt to deem it a success. Yet, the first lady raked in an astonishing amount for herself.

Melania Trump's documentary will not recoup anywher enear its $75 million budget at the box office. Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

The film was described by the Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon as “terrible” and boasting “a level of insipid propaganda that almost resists review.”