‘Daily Show’ Finds Major Flaw in Trump’s Crisis Plan

The Daily Show is exposing President Donald Trump’s weak relief plan for Americans struggling with rising gas and fuel prices amid the Iran war.

During a midterm rally in Nebraska, 80-year-old Trump made a promise he didn’t seem to understand himself, host Michael Kosta said Tuesday night.

“Last night, he hit the campaign trail in Nebraska, where he promised voters relief from the high gas prices that some moron inflicted on him,” the host began, referencing how Trump’s war with Iran has led to costs skyrocketing.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order onstage during a rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, US, October 5, 2026. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/Reuters

Trump declared that he will sign a “a historic executive order to officially waive the off-road requirement and allow anyone to purchase tax-free red-dyed diesel for any reason.” The White House said the “temporary relief” will support farmers and truckers.

But Kosta then asked the question on everyone’s minds: “What’s red-dyed diesel? I mean, I know all of those words individually, but not all together. Is that how they make Fruit Loops?”

“I don’t know what the hell it is, but whatever it is, it’s supposed to be very good. Does anybody want to explain it?” Nathan Howard/REUTERS

But Trump, scarily, had the very same question. “Red-dyed diesel. Do you know what that is?” he said. “I don’t know what the hell it is, but whatever it is, it’s supposed to be very good. Does anybody want to explain it?”

According to Reuters, red-dyed diesel is tax-exempt fuel.

As Kosta pointed out, “If you’re doing this to help us, shouldn’t you at least know what it is?”

“This feels like a doctor going, ‘Well, I finished your vasectomy. By the way, what do the balls do anyway?’” he quipped.

Kosta continued, “Do you know what, Trump? I don’t think getting a discount off red-dyed diesel is going to get the country back on your side. You need to do something like end the war, regulate AI, or stop bringing back diseases that you could only get on the Oregon Trail—something big.”