OFF TOPIC ‘Daily Show’ Host Begs Trump to Get Back to His Weird Obsession Jordan Klepper implored Trump to return to the topic “for the good of your reputation.”

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has a request for Donald Trump.

During the 80-year-old president’s pre-midterm, nationwide rallies, he has been called out for constantly talking about various White House renovations and his construction skills. This fact has been pointed out aptly by former president Barack Obama, who joked at an Ohio rally, “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory, just gold everywhere. He seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV.”

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This comment sparked a MAGA meltdown, but Trump has barreled on with the subject, as Klepper pointed out by piecing together footage from Trump’s subsequent rallies and interviews.

Trump talks incessantly about renovations. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“We made a mold of the good one, and we put it on the other one, and we got it all beautiful,” Trump rambled at a rally. “And then we skim coat it with an exterior plaster that’s phenomenal. We took a tile that was broken. That was the white marble now going in. We have the most beautiful marble bust. Then I put in a really beautiful masterpiece; the heliport is a masterpiece.”

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Klepper retorted, “Look, I don’t expect you to come up with a solution on inflation or the war. But at the very least, for the good of your reputation, can you please go back to talking about a--es again?”

Recording artist Nicki Minaj speaks, as President Donald Trump stands nearby. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The octogenarian president has spent an inordinate amount of time discussing people’s body parts during various campaign events.

He described Ohio Sen. Jon Husted’s physique in detail, saying, “I’ve never studied the body of a man before; it’s not my thing. But I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs… It’s like a pile of muscle.” Trump also gushed over Nicki Minaj’s “beautiful a--” earlier this week.

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