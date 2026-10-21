MAGA MEAT ‘Daily Show’ Roasts Trump’s Insane Thirst for Male MAGA Stars “Trump has now spent more time thinking about this guy’s butt than how to end the Iran war,” the host jibed.

The Daily Show has gone nuclear over President Donald Trump’s thirst for MAGA men.

Host Michael Kosta got straight to the point on Tuesday’s show. In his opening comments, Kosta accused the president of being “horny.”

“We’ve got so much to talk about tonight. The midterms are getting messy. Donald Trump’s getting horny. And we welcome new Press Secretary Katie Zachariah, and we bid a fond farewell to Press Secretary Katie Zachariah,” he said.

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It soon became clear what the “horny” comment alluded to.

Michael Kosta accused Trump of being “horny.” The Daily Show/Comedy Central

Kosta said that away from Trump’s “day job” of looking for things on a map to rename, he’s been busy “living his truth.” He then played a supercut of Trump on the campaign trail complimenting male Republicans.

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The last of those clips was perhaps the most saucy, as it featured Trump’s latest paean to Ohio’s GOP Senator John Husted, or, more specifically, Husted’s rear.

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Trump said during a North Carolina rally on Tuesday that he has “examined” the former University of Dayton footballer. “I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs. I said, ‘His a--, s--t, it’s like, it’s like a pile of muscle.’”

It is unclear how Husted feels about Trump’s obsession with his behind. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Yes, you live your truth, Donald. OK?” Kosta jibed, adding, “It doesn’t matter what anyone says. You find a man with a nice tight a-- and take him dancing in your big gay ballroom. Do it.

“And MAGA, if you’re upset by this, you are the ones who love Trump, because he says whatever he’s thinking. But that’s a double-edged sword.

“Because sometimes you get, ‘I hate immigrants,’ sometimes you get, ‘Reincarnate me as a desk chair so this guy can sit on my face all day.’”

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Kosta noted that this is not the first time Trump has thirsted after Husted’s behind. “OK, so you examine his shoulders, his feet, and his jawline. Does Trump think Jon Husted is a horse?”

He rolled out a Trump impression. “‘I fed him a carrot. I brushed his beautiful mane. By the way, huge a--.’”

Kosta then said, “Hey, nothing wrong with being an a-- guy, OK? But Trump has now spent more time thinking about this guy’s butt than how to end the Iran war.”

Trump seems to really like Senator Jon Husted. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In his latest ode to Husted, Trump left nothing out. Trump’s first reference to Husted’s “a--” came during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, before he launched into more detail on Tuesday.

“So, he’s over here. I’m over here, and I’m studying his body. I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it—of course,” he said, laughing.

“I always precede it by saying, ‘Nothing wrong,’ but it’s never been my thing, to be honest with you,” he conceded.

Then things got decidedly weirder. “But I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs. I said, ‘His a--, s--t, it’s like, it’s like a pile of muscle.’ Then I looked at his legs, and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big.’ Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He’s like a piece of steel. I said, ‘This guy’s a monster!’” Trump told the crowd.

The White House has been asked to respond to The Daily Show’s segment.

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