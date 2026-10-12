Emmy Winner Calls Out MAGA-Friendly ‘SNL’ Host
Dan Levy does not find Shane Gillis’s opening monologue funny.
Dan Levy is slamming Saturday Night Live host Shane Gillis for his “misogynistic” comments during Saturday’s monologue.
The Schitt’s Creek star, 43, posted a video to Instagram calling out Gillis, 38, for his jokes about women “dressing like whores” at the gym.
“Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores, misogynists. There’s a difference there,” Levy said.
“By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples at the gym than I’ve ever seen women,” Levy went on. He added, “I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television.”
Gillis’ hosting stint was his third on the series, from which he was fired pre-debut in 2019 for using a slur against Asian people on his podcast. His MAGA-inclusive appeal aligns with SNL boss Lorne Michaels’ desire to bring a more conservative audience to the show. According to a profile of Michaels in Vulture, Michaels only fired Gillis amid pressure from NBC.
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“Lorne was railroaded into it,” an unnamed NBC executive said at the time, with the site also claiming that Michaels “always wanted” a “red-state” comedian on the cast.
Gillis revealed during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience that he did not vote for Trump, and regrets taking a photo with him in 2023.
Since his SNL firing, Gillis found success outside of the series, breaking Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a solo comedy show and setting the record for the largest audience for a solo comedian at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, seven years later. That success hasn’t kept him out of hot water, however, as he and MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe became embroiled in more controversy following Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart, where Gillis made jokes about lynchings.
Gillis caught more heat after his latest SNL monologue, with commenters on Levy’s video post declaring his comments “truly tone deaf” in the wake of Cornell University’s alleged gang rape case.
“Can’t believe @nbcsnl went through a full dress rehearsal and decided that was ok to include in the Live,” another commenter wrote.
“Have you seen it? I’ve seen it,” Gillis went on about women’s clothing on Saturday. “The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? Those neon, they’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combined at the butthole. And don’t look, you’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.”
Levy declared, “The more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects” and “creates the environment with which women are sexually assaulted.”
Another commenter wrote in reply that Gillis’s material is “misogynistic toilet humor gone mainstream once again.”
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