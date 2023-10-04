Dancing with the Stars fans were displeased to see a certain celebrity’s name when the Season 32 cast list was announced. Jamie Lynn Spears, the infamous sister of Britney Spears, joined the show this year, dancing alongside pro Alan Bersten. Does Jamie Lynn really think she can out dance her sister, one of the biggest pop queens of our time?

Although fans were irate at this stunt casting, they should be pleased to see that Spears’ ego was crushed Tuesday night, when she was eliminated in just the second episode of the season. Perhaps Spears’ Dancing with the Stars stint was actually a good cultural survey: She proved that Britney will always reign supreme when it comes to the Spears sisterhood. (Not that we didn’t know that already. It’s just nice to have more confirmation.)

The Zoey 102 star took to the stage for her second performance with Bersten, a cha-cha to “Shake Señora” by Pitbull featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul. All three judges knocked the duo for missing a few beats. “We lost a step in the middle,” said Carrie Ann Inaba. “What was missing for me was a little bit more of an elongation of your torso. Think of it as lifting as opposed to pressing down into it, because you’re very strong. Allow a little airflow.”

Spears and Bersten scored four points out of 10 from all three judges, which was one of the lowest scores of the night, sending them to the bottom two. Ultimately, the pair was eliminated. Although DWTS fans were upset to see Bersten exit the show, they celebrated Spears’ departure with party emojis and more excitement.

Spears has faced backlash from most Britney fans after her alleged involvement in her older sister’s conservatorship. Britney accused Jamie Lynn of actively knowing about and participating in her controversial conservatorship, though the latter denied the allegations.

DWTS viewers were also excited to see the justice of who Spears was up against in the bottom two: NFL running back Adrian Peterson. In 2022, Peterson was arrested for domestic assault against his wife while at an airport. Although the charges were dropped, fans of the show have still been upset about having to see him every week.

They were so close to bidding him farewell, too. Oh, well—at least next week, there’s still a villain to root against.

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.