Dancing with the Stars viewers have picked their favorite contestant of the season. Jason Mraz, singer behind late-2000s hits like “I’m Yours” and “Lucky,” is the dancer du jour. Really? In 2023, we’re all losing our minds over Jason Mraz? I couldn’t have predicted it, but good for him!

The singer-songwriter, whose most recent album was June’s Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, is competing alongside professional dancer Danielle Karagach. The pair have consistently scored some of the highest marks in Season 32, nailing a cha-cha-cha in the premiere episode and securing the top spot with a rumba in last week’s episode.

On Tuesday night, Mraz and Karagach took to the stage with a jive dance to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours. The pair started their dance at the judges table, then skipped on over to the stage, with emoji-like facial expressions from an excited Mraz. The judges were blown away by the stellar performance.

“First of all, that is a testament to the power of dance,” said Carrie Ann Inaba. “I can’t believe what a transformation I’m seeing in you—even you, who has been the leader of the pack. That was brilliant. It was on fire!” The duo went on to receive the best score of the evening—a total of 34 points—including the first nines of the season from Inaba and guest judge Michael Strahan.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars rushed to social media to shower Mraz and Karagach with praise. “I never thought I’d be this obsessed with Jason Mraz in the year 2023 but here we are,” one fan shared.

The duo’s big wins are made even more exciting by the fact that Karagach’s spouse, Pasha Pashkov, has also been nailing it this season with his partner, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. In fact, Madix and Pashkov are the biggest competition for Mraz and Karagach—they also scored 34 points this week.

A husband-and-wife showdown sounds pretty juicy for the finale of this season of Dancing with the Stars. But we’ve still got several eliminations to go before we can make that happen.