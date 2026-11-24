The couple started dating when he was 45 and she was 18.

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Stand-up comedian Dane Cook, 54, will welcome his first child with his wife, Kelsi Taylor Cook, 28.

Cook and Taylor announced the pregnancy on Instagram, telling fans, “We’ve been bursting with excitement to share this news!” and sharing the Bible verse 1 Samuel 1:27. Taylor added in her own Instagram Stories post, “So grateful for this beautiful chapter in our lives.” The couple married on September 23, 2023.

Dane Cook, 54, announced that he and his wife, Kelsi Taylor Cook, 28, are expecting their first child. Instagram

Cook reflected on the shocking betrayal by his half-brother, Darryl McCauley, on Obsessed: The Podcast in September. McCauley embezzled at least $12 million between 2004 and 2008. McCauley and his wife, Erika, pleaded guilty to larceny, embezzlement, and forgery and were sentenced to six and two and a half years, respectively.

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“I was always a guy that made a plan and worked and worked toward the goal,” he told Obsessed. “In 2008, what I wanted my career to be was basically where somebody like Kevin Hart is now. I was like, ‘I’m coming down the other side. I’ve put this money aside. Now I’ve got some nest egg for me, but I’ve got enough money that I can make things, and I can help other people make stuff.’”

“My whole thing was protecting other people from the piranhas of the industry. And there I was sitting next to the devil that was my brother,” he also said. “If this never happened, I would like to think we’d probably be sitting here talking about films that I’m making with my company, whether I’m in them or directing them, or just helping other young talent find their way.”

Years after the debacle, Cook became romantically involved with Taylor. Their age difference has become a running joke for the comedian, who told Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, “Sometimes I actually find myself saying, ‘Where has she been all my life?’ And then I realize she wasn’t alive for the first 26 years of it.”

The pair announced their relationship on Instagram in 2017, when Taylor Cook was 18. Instagram

According to People, Taylor grew up in Nevada and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career, which landed her in the background vocals of Grammy nominees Demi Lovato and Little Big Town. The pair made their relationship public in 2017, when she was 18 and he was 45.

Taylor joked in a Q&A posted to Instagram that her only advice about having a partner with a 26-year age gap is to “plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

Cook also quipped to Kimmel, “People are like, ‘You’re robbing the cradle.’ I was like, ‘She hasn’t slept in the cradle for, like, nine years. Relax.’”

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