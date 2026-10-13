‘HANDCUFFED’ Latino Action Star, 82, Pleads Ignorance on Role in Pro-ICE Movie Danny Trejo’s son said his father is now contractually obligated to be in Ben Shapiro’s film. Courtesy of 20th Centruy Fox

Danny Trejo is stuck acting in Ben Shapiro’s pro-ICE movie, his son claims, having known nothing about the MAGA political commentator before signing on to his production company’s project.

The 82-year-old Latino legend, who has acted in hundreds of movies and popular film franchises including Spy Kids and Machete, stars in Shapiro’s Pawn Shop, the latest unhinged media project from the MAGA fanatic. The film champions immigration enforcement officers saving lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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This outrageous premise comes months after the tragic deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents in Minnesota. The project allegedly “dramatizes” Good’s death. In response, there were widespread protests and a temporary suspension of production in Livingston.

An ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on the streets of Minneapolis on Jan. 7, leading to huge protests and outrage from local leaders. KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Outrage over the film quickly reached Trejo, who stars alongside actor Harvey Keitel. Trejo’s son, Gilbert Trejo, has now responded with a lengthy statement explaining his father’s uninformed decision. On Instagram, Gilbert said his father had “never heard of Ben Shapiro” until two weeks into production.

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Gilbert said his father’s agent sold the film as “a complicated story about a complicated time, where everyone looks bad except you, the hardworking Mexican shop owner who just wants peace,” and that his father “jumped at the idea of playing a good guy.”

Danny Trejo's son said he did not know Ben Shapiro was involved in the film. David McNew/REUTERS/David McNew

Shapiro’s production company, The Daily Wire, is producing the film, alongside producer Dallas Sonnier’s Bonfire Films. But Gilbert says his father didn’t know Shapiro was involved.

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“My 82 year old dad has never heard of Ben Shapiro, I had to explain to him who that is, and what kind of guy he is,” said Gilbert. “My dad contractually can’t badmouth him, the film, or walk away without being sued for breach of contract. He couldn’t even release the statement he wanted to.”

Trejo’s son said the situation is “f---ed up.”

“He’s handcuffed to this stupid project, and swaths of people have instantly turned their back on him without knowing any of the facts,” wrote Gilbert. “Ben Shapiro got Mexicans to abandon one of their heroes, got his own name to the top of Google searches, and made us look like angry fools lacking any nuance. He wins.”

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The premise of Pawn Shop, according to an official synopsis, reads, “When a Minneapolis riot forces a young ICE officer to complete a high-stakes arrest alone after his partner is killed, he is hunted through the streets by a furious mob intent on freeing the prisoner and punishing anyone who still upholds the law.”

“Barricaded inside a neighborhood pawn shop with a hard-edged Hispanic veteran and the man’s progressive college-age grandson,” the description continues, “ordinary men must choose between the rule of law and the chaos that wants to burn it all down in a modern siege of honor and defiance.”

While Trejo has not directly condemned Shapiro or The Daily Wire, he did clarify his political stance to his many followers.

“Hey everyone. I want to address some social media comments about me. Make no mistake. I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community,” he wrote. “I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro ICE. I know where I come from and I know our struggles. I am an actor. My job is to tell a story.”

Trejo further defended himself to TMZ, telling the outlet, ”I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro ICE.”

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