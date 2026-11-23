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David Fincher is finally telling the truth about the “fight” he said he and Ben Affleck had on the set of Gone Girl.

Fincher directed the 2014 thriller starring Rosamund Pike and Affleck, and in the film’s DVD commentary, he claimed he got into a disagreement with Affleck over his aversion to wearing a Yankees hat, a fight that the director claimed held up production. On the newest episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Fincher confessed, “I made it up.”

Ben Affleck 20th Century Fox

“Are you here primarily to rebut Ben Affleck’s rebuttal to you about the famous Yankees hat story?” host Josh Horowitz asked, after Affleck called Fincher a “motherf---ing liar” during his own interview on the show.

Fincher said Affleck was right to call him out. “Look, I was…when you do those DVD commentaries, sometimes you can get lost in trying to keep yourself awake,” Fincher said, agreeing with Horowitz that he was just trying to keep himself “entertained.”

“He was vehemently against wearing the hat,” Fincher added, confirming that Affleck’s initial refusal was true. Ultimately, he said, the rest wasn’t. “I thought I would torture him on the DVD commentary.”

Twentieth Century Fox

In the Gone Girl scene in question, Affleck’s character disguises himself by wearing a baseball cap, which Affleck told The New York Times in 2014 Fincher wanted to be a Yankees cap. Affleck first played into the director’s narrative when he told the publication, “That was the only fight David and I had, and it was a legitimate fight.”

He added, “I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you. But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

The actor said that, at the time, Fincher replied, “It’s foregone, it’s destiny,” and Affleck insisted it was a no-go. “It was an uprising; it was a coup, I rioted,” Affleck said. “It was a one-man riot against the Yankees.”

Fincher said he "made up" the story for fun. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Affleck wears a Mets cap in the film instead.

In October, he told Horowitz, “That is such a f---ing lie. I don’t know why he loves to say s--- like that.” He added, “I’m friends with him, and I adore him, and he’ll f---ing lie if he thinks it’ll get a reaction. He’s got a very dark sense of humor, and I know he thought, I’ll make Ben suffer for this for many years.”

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