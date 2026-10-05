‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Dead at 62

Actor Robert Kelker-Kelly, best known for his role as Bo Brady on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 62.

Kelker-Kelly passed away on Saturday, the Missouri medical examiner told TMZ.

The outlet said Kelker-Kelly died after complaining of chest pain and becoming unresponsive at his Missouri home.

The St. Peters Police Department told TMZ that officers responded to the scene around 8:16 p.m. and gave CPR to an unconscious man but were unable to save his life.

Robert Kelker-Kelly as Bo Brady, Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed. NBC/Joseph Del Valle/NBCUniversal, Getty Images

The actor, who stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, took over the role of Bo Brady from Peter Reckell, playing the beloved character from 1992-1995 until Reckell returned to the soap opera. He was a love interest for Kristian Alfonso’s Hope Brady and Lisa Rinna’s Billie Reed.

However, he reportedly clashed with his leading ladies, with Rinna writing in a memoir this year that she found him especially hard to work with.

Rinna said despite the on-screen pair winning the Soap Opera Digest Award for Hottest Soap Couple in 1995, their real-life relationship was far less romantic.

Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Robert Kelker-Kelly as Bo Brady. NBC/Joseph Del Valle/NBCUniversal, Getty Images

“Behind the scenes, we hated each other,” Rinna wrote in You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It. “Remember when Kathy Hilton said I was the biggest bully in Hollywood? Not true. Not even close! I have legit stories about the real bullies in this town. Robert Kelker-Kelly is one of those bullies.”

“He made my life a living hell on the set of Days. He was horrible to me,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “I’d go so far as to say verbally abusive. He was passive-aggressive, manipulative and played weird mind games.”

“Kristian (Alfonso) and I commiserated and looked out for each other,” wrote Rinna. “All the women on DAYS did.”

Rinna said Kelker-Kelly “disappeared” from set one day and that she and Alfonso were given their “own full-time security detail.”

“I wasn’t worried about physical harm, but NBC had to cover their a--. We had rent-a-cops parked outside our houses and trailers for three weeks and were driven to and from work,” she wrote in her memoir.

Robert Kelker-Kelly took over the role of Bo Brady from Peter Reckell. NBC/Gary Null/NBCUniversal, Getty Images

The Kansas-born actor also starred in Another World and General Hospital.

Kelker-Kelly stepped away from his acting career around 2003 to become a professional pilot.

Robert Kelker-Kelly and Miriam Parrish attend the 7th Annual Soap Opera Update Awards in New York City on September 29, 1996. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini, Getty Images

Kelker-Kelly married his Days of Our Lives co-star Miriam Parrish. They were married from 1997 to 2013 and have one child. He was married once before, from 1988 to 1992 to Linda Rattner.

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.