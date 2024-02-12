Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has returned. The R-rated (bordering on X-rated) anti-hero is back for more innuendos, gory violence, and…pegging?

Wade Wilson—a.k.a Deadpool—is still suffering after the events of Deadpool 2. When he tries to have a simple celebration for his birthday, Wade is met with an army of men with long, frightening tasers. “Is that supposed to be scary?” Wade teases. “Pegging isn’t new for me, friendo, but it is for Disney.”

Then, Wade is kidnapped by Succession’s own Matthew MacFadyen, starring as a Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent set to recruit Deadpool for a special mission. (First, though, the agent teases Wade for pooping his pants. What’s Deadpool without a little potty humor?) If he agrees to the TVA terms, Wade will be able to become “Marvel Jesus” and join the legendary MCU.

With the trailer’s release, we also learned the third Deadpool installment’s official title: Deadpool & Wolverine. That’s right: Hugh Jackman is back as Logan. Whether that makes the furry monster a friend or foe of Deadpool has yet to be revealed, although the two do share their first moment together at the end of this trailer.

The first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine was not aired in its entirety during the Super Bowl—for obvious reasons, thanks to its red band nature—although fans got a shortened, PG teaser. After viewers were able to watch the full video, the consensus was clear: Wade Wilson is back and better than ever, baby. (Jackman and MacFadyen also earned some high praise, but let’s be clear, here: This is a Deadpool movie.)

Following the trailer’s big debut, Jackman made a major tweak to the title. Wolverine & Asshole is Jackman’s edit. Although the film itself looks pretty funny, nothing will be able to top the banter between Jackman and Reynolds that will ensue during the movie’s press tour.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released July 26 in theaters.