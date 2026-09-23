DOING THE MATH ‘Deeply Terrified’ Emmy Winner Opens Up About Becoming ‘Old Dad’ The “Mad Men” star is set to become a first-time dad at 55.

Jon Hamm, 55, is expecting his first child with his wife Anna Osceola, 35—and he is admittedly nervous.

Hamm made the admission during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers after Osceola debuted her baby bump at the Emmys earlier this month.

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“She timed the red carpet for peak pregnancy,” Meyers quipped.

“I’m not saying that she did it on purpose, but... decent timing,” Hamm added before getting candid about the new addition to the family.

Hamm said he was "terrified" to become a dad, but also excited. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“By turn, very excited and deeply terrified,” he said. “So, I think I’m doing it right.”

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Meyers agreed, “And by the way, that doesn’t ever go away.”

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Hamm posited that maybe it could end when “your kid is 70.″ It’d do little to help, he joked, since that would be only possible when “I’m 152.”

It’s not just fatherhood that’s a bit scary for the actor, he said, as he revealed that he’s done the math on becoming a father in his 50s. Meyers, 52, shares three kids with his wife, Alexi Ashe, 43, whom he wed in 2013. The pair started having kids when Meyers was in his 40s.

“As a fellow old dad, I’m always excited [to talk with] an older dad,” Meyers, 52, told the Emmy winner.

Hamm quipped, “Dude, you’ve got nothing on me. I’m an older dad.” He only has three years on the late-night host, but is starting his fatherhood journey much later.

Hamm starred in "Mad Men" from 2007 to 2015. GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hamm met his wife in 2015 on the set of the series finale of Mad Men—the year he won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. They were first romantically linked in 2020 before getting married in 2023.

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