‘Documentary Now!’ Takes Aim at ‘My Octopus Teacher,’ Agnés Varda, and More This Season

Where has the past half a-century gone? The trailer for Documentary Now!’s 53rd season has already arrived. It feels like just a few years ago that we got Season 3; now, we’re already this far into the future. But there’s no point in complaining, because one of the finest, most hilarious shows on television has returned.

Dame Helen Mirren is back to narrate the mockumentary series, and she rears her head once more in the new trailer. “I’m pleased to announce the return of Documentary Now! for its 53rd season,” she says, charming as ever. “The painstakingly creative series has transported audiences.”

We’ll be transported around the world and back in this new chapter of the anthology series, which will take us to Germany, France, a little hair salon, and a zoo. Those are all the lovely places the world has to offer. This season will feature six brand new fake documentary stories, including a two-part premiere to kick things off.

Inspirations include Netflix’s Oscar-winning doc My Octopus Teacher, as well as picks from Agnès Varda’s filmography. The first installment, which we see plenty of footage from in the trailer, will follow a handful of filmmakers (played by Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, and August Diehl) trying to make it through the harsh Russian Ular mountains. Then, the episode following will star Cate Blanchett as a hair salon worker preparing her yearly stylebook.

This season’s list of guest stars is stacked. Alongside Alexander Skarsgård and Nicholas Braun, fellow Succession alum Harriet Walter—who plays the Roys’ mom—will also appear in the second episode, withCate Blanchett. Jonathan Pryce, John Rhys-Davies, Tom Jones, Jamie Demetriou, and Liliane Rovère also co-star.

The list of names working behind the scenes is even more packed. Co-creators Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas return, as well as executive producer Lorne Michaels. John Mulaney, who has starred in Documentary Now! episodes in the past, returns to write the first episode.

Documentary Now! Will return to IFC on October 19, with new episodes also dropping weekly on AMC+.